Mary Berry's lemon and lime cheesecake is made with fresh lemons and limes giving it an extra punch of flavour.

Mary Berry’s zesty lemon and lime cheesecake is made with double cream, full-fat condensed milk, and full-fat cream cheese making it an extra indulgent dessert. Use a 20cm loose-bottomed tart tin to make this no-bake cheesecake so it’s easier to remove once set. Make this cheesecake up to six hours before you intend to serve. Decorate with thinly sliced lime to finish.

Ingredients 10 digestive biscuits, crushed

50g (13⁄4oz) butter, melted

25g (scant 1oz) demerara sugar

150ml (5fl oz) double cream

397g can full-fat condensed milk

175g (6oz) full-fat cream cheese (room temperature)

grated zest and juice of 2 large lemons

grated zest and juice of 11⁄2 limes

150ml (5fl oz) double or whipping cream, to decorate

1⁄2 lime, thinly sliced, to decorate

Method To make the crust: place the crushed biscuits, as shown below, together with the butter and sugar, in a medium bowl and stir until the ingredients are thoroughly mixed.

Turn the crust mixture out into a 20cm (8in) loose-bottomed tart tin and press firmly and evenly over the bottom and up the sides using the back of a metal spoon. Chill for 30 minutes until set.

To make the filling: place the double cream, condensed milk, and cream cheese in a bowl with the lemon and lime zests. Mix thoroughly. Using a balloon whisk, gradually whisk in the lemon and lime juices and continue whisking until the mixture thickens.

Pour the lemon and lime filling into the crumb crust and spread it evenly. Cover and chill overnight.

Up to 6 hours before serving, whip the cream, as shown below, until it just holds its shape. Decorate the top of the cheesecake with swirls of whipped cream and slices of lime, then return to the fridge.

Top tips for making Mary Berry's lemon and lime cheesecake

To crush the biscuits, place the biscuits in a clear plastic bag. Lay the bag on a flat surface and run a rolling pin back and forth over the biscuits until they form crumbs.

