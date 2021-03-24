We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Not only is our crumpets with smoked salmon and cottage cheese easy to make, but it also makes the perfect alternative to a lunch consisting of a sandwich or soup.

We have made our own crumpets from scratch but you could use shopbought for an even speedier option. Crumpets are a British breakfast classic but most people only enjoy them with a slather of butter. We like to treat crumpets as a base for toppings, just as you would a piece of toast. They are delicious with melted cheese, marmite or, for something sweet, peanut butter and jam.

Ingredients 2tbsp cottage cheese with onion and chives

1 Haimisha pickled Cucumber, cut into slices

100g hot smoked salmon, broken into flakes

chives or dill, to serve

wedge of lemon, to serve (optional)

For the crumpets (this will just make 5 crumpets):

120g plain flour

160ml milk

1tsp fast action yeast

1/2tsp baking powder

You will need:

Crumpet rings round metal biscuit cutters 9cm, greased

Method Start by making the crumpets. If using shop-bought crumpets skip this step. Put the yeast and baking powder into a bowl and mix in a splash of the milk. Into a separate bowl put the flour and a pinch of salt. Use a whisk to mix in the milk. Whisk for 1 min until the batter is tacky.

Whisk in the yeast mixture. Cover with clingfilm and put in a warm place for 1 hr. After 1 hr cover the base of a frying pan with baking parchment. On top place the greased rings. Heat the pan to a medium heat. Evenly divide the batter between the rings and push to the edges.

Cook for 7 mins until the top is dry and firm, before flipping and cooking for a further 2 mins until nicely golden on top. If there isn’t space in the pan to cook all at once, cook in batches. Top with cottage cheese followed by pickles and flaked salmon. Garnish with herbs and a squeeze of lemon if using.

Top tips for making crumpets with salmon and cottage cheese:

For a cheaper alternative to hot smoked salmon, cook a piece of salmon in the oven and used smoked salt for the added flavour. We like Maldon Smoked Sea Salt Flakes

Cottage cheese is healthier but if you prefer you could use cream cheese instead

What toppings go on crumpets?

You can use crumpets as a base for eggs benedict instead of English muffins. Classic eggs benedict toppings include ham, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, or wilted spinach for a veggie option. Crumpets are delicious with a generous grating of mature cheddar and senior Food Writer Jessica Ransom likes to smear on some marmite before topping with cheese. If you have a sweet tooth you can top your crumpets with butter and jam, peanut butter and sliced banana, or a simple drizzle of maple syrup. We also like to serve crumpets with a spoonful of yogurt, fresh berries and a little honey. Essentially, anything you would put on toast, you can try on a crumpet.

