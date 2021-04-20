Salmon fillet recipes: 31 ways with salmon fillets

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re wondering what to have with salmon fillets our roundup of the best salmon fillet recipes is sure to inspire.

From spicy baked salmon to salmon goujons, we’ve got lots of mouth-watering salmon fillet recipes to choose from, perfect for pescatarians.

Salmon is such an easy fish to cook. It’s packed with vitamins like omega-3 and depending on how it’s cooked, an average salmon fillet is around 250 calories. This makes it ideal for calorie counting diets such as the 5:2 diet.

It is perfectly paired with a variety of different flavours. Try salmon with soy sauce, salmon fillets with creamy mashed potatoes and greens, or how about salmon with tomato pasta. You can even cook salmon on a BBQ.

If you’re looking for a more subtle flavour pairing for salmon, we’d recommend keeping it simple with a knob of butter. Learn how to cook salmon the simplest way by following our step-by-step video above to make pan-fried salmon fillets.

For more salmon fillet recipes and what to have with salmon fillets see our recipes below…

Salmon fillet recipes