Salmon fillet recipes: 31 ways with salmon fillets

Delicious, easy recipes for salmon fillets...
    • If you’re wondering what to have with salmon fillets our roundup of the best salmon fillet recipes is sure to inspire.

    From spicy baked salmon to salmon goujons, we’ve got lots of mouth-watering salmon fillet recipes to choose from, perfect for pescatarians.

    Salmon is such an easy fish to cook. It’s packed with vitamins like omega-3 and depending on how it’s cooked, an average salmon fillet is around 250 calories. This makes it ideal for calorie counting diets such as the 5:2 diet.

    It is perfectly paired with a variety of different flavours. Try salmon with soy sauce, salmon fillets with creamy mashed potatoes and greens, or how about salmon with tomato pasta. You can even cook salmon on a BBQ.

    If you’re looking for a more subtle flavour pairing for salmon, we’d recommend keeping it simple with a knob of butter. Learn how to cook salmon the simplest way by following our step-by-step video above to make pan-fried salmon fillets.

    For more salmon fillet recipes and what to have with salmon fillets see our recipes below…

    Salmon fillet recipes

    Salmon fillet recipes, Salmon with vegetable pasta
    Salmon with vegetable pasta

    Use ready-made tomato pasta sauce to make this quick and easy salmon with vegetable pasta, with broccoli, green beans, leeks and peas. Chives and lemon give it lots of flavour too.

    Get the recipe: Salmon with vegetable pasta

    Salmon fillet recipes, Honey and mustard marinated roast salmon
    Honey and mustard marinated roast salmon

    Ready in just 40 mins, give your salmon a new lease of life with this spiced up recipe. Mustard, horseradish and chilli gives these fillets plenty of flavour.

    Get the recipe: Honey and mustard marinated roast salmon

    Salmon fillet recipes, Salmon with sticky chilli sauce
    Salmon with sticky chilli sauce

    Salmon is packed with exceptional nutritional value but it doesn't mean it's lacking in flavour - this salmon dish adds chilli sauce for add a spicy kick to the fish. It'll go great with rice and salad.

    Get the recipe: Salmon with sticky chilli sauce

    Salmon fillet recipes, Pan fried salmon fillet
    Pan fried salmon fillet

    With a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of oil you can transform your fillets into soft and delicious cuts perfect served with mashed potato or on a bed of noodles.

    Get the recipe: Pan fried salmon fillet

    Salmon fillet recipes, Barbecued salmon with creamy cucumber, sour cream and chive salad
    Barbecued salmon with creamy cucumber, sour cream and chive salad

    Instead of beef, barbecue salmon and you'll taste the delicious results. Serve with cucumber, sour cream and chive salad to add a refreshing twist.

    Get the recipe: Barbecue salmon

    Salmon fillet recipes, Weight Watchers tandoori salmon
    Weight Watchers tandoori salmon

    Healthy definitely equals tasty in this Weight Watchers recipe for Tandoori salmon with spicy mango salsa - make your own chutney with dried mango, chilli and fresh coriander.

    Get the recipe: Tandoori salmon with spicy mango salsa

    Salmon fillet recipes, Sesame salmon fillets and stir-fry veg
    Sesame salmon fillets and stir-fry veg

    Craving an Oriental stir-fry? Use teriyaki marinade to coat these sesame salmon fillets and stir-fry the vegetables in chill, garlic and ginger for an easy, healthy family dinner.

    Get the recipe: Sesame salmon fillets

    Salmon fillet recipes, Baked salmon with pancetta and lentils
    Baked salmon with pancetta and lentils

    The salty flavour from the bacon and the softness of the lentils make a delicious combo when paired with a fresh fillet of salmon. Bake your fillet in a tin foil parcel to keep all the juices and nutrients.

    Get the recipe: Baked salmon with pancetta and lentils

    Salmon fillet recipes, Roast salmon with lime and asparagus
    Roast salmon with lime and asparagus

    How delicious does this recipe sound? The citrus flavour of the lime will turn your salmon into a summery dish. Serve with asparagus and drizzle in balsamic vinegar to serve.

    Get the recipe: Roast salmon with lime and asparagus

    Salmon fillet recipes, Spicy baked salmon
    Spicy baked salmon

    This recipe serves 6 people so is perfect if you've got a crowd round. Each piece of salmon is seasoned with coriander and cumin to give them heaps of flavour.

    Get the recipe: Spicy baked salmon

    Salmon fillet recipes, Honey-glazed sesame salmon
    Honey-glazed sesame salmon

    A delicious, easy salmon dish combining the sweetness of honey with the nuttiness of sesame seeds. Give your salmon and Oriental twistwith this recipe.

    Get the recipe: Honey-glazed sesame salmon

    Salmon fillet recipes, Sweet chilli salmon
    Sweet chilli salmon

    This sweet chilli salmon - goes perfectly with oven chips, much better for you than a chip to the chippy. goodtoknow user Joy says: 'Really quick, easy and hardly any washing-up.'

    Get the recipe: Sweet chilli salmon

    Salmon fillet recipes, Pepper and salmon parcels
    Pepper and salmon parcels

    These pepper and salmon parcels are a fun way to serve up salmon. It's packed with vegetables and coated in a delicious, zesty sherry and soy sauce dressing.

    Get the recipe: Pepper and salmon parcels.

    Salmon fillet recipes, Salmon with tarragon and mushroom sauce
    Salmon with tarragon and mushroom sauce

    Give your salmon fillet plenty of flavour with this creamy tarragon and mushroom sauce. We'd recommend serving it with new potatoes and fresh greens.

    Get the recipe: Salmon with tarragon and mushroom sauce

    Salmon fillet recipes, Sesame salmon
    Sesame salmon

    We just love this recipe. It's simple and ready in just 15 mins. This recipe cooks your fillet in sesame oil and groundnut oil. Sprinkle your fillet with chilli and little chunks of cucumber before serving.

    Get the recipe: Sesame salmon

    Salmon fillet recipes, Superfood salmon stir-fry
    Superfood salmon stir-fry

    goodtoknow Nicole says, 'Just made this superfood salmon stir-fry - it's absolutely delicious. I didn't have oranges so I used a satsuma, but was still tasty' goodtoknow user Lindsay adds, 'Superb dish, easy to follow.'

    Get the recipe: Superfood salmon stir-fry

    Salmon fillet recipes, Salmon and broad bean salad
    Salmon and broad bean salad

    Need a health boost? This Woman's Weekly recipe for salmon and broad
    bean salad is packed with nutritious ingredients from lemons and fresh
    mint to artichoke hearts and rocket.

    Get the recipe: Salmon and broad bean salad

    Salmon fillet recipes, Honey mustard seared salmon fillets
    Honey mustard seared salmon fillets

    Friends over for dinner? Make these honey mustard seared salmon fillets, flavoured with wine and crème fraîche, and serve with rice, watercress and roasted baby tomatoes.

    Get the recipe: Honey mustard seared salmon fillets

    Salmon fillet recipes, Grilled mustard salmon
    Grilled mustard salmon

    Give that tender cut of fish a kick by cooking it in wholegrain mustard. Serve on a bed of couscous and peas and watch it disappear off plates in minutes.

    Get the recipe: Grilled mustard salmon

    Salmon fillet recipes, Salmon goujons with lime and coriander dressing
    Salmon goujons with lime and coriander dressing

    Don't buy ready-made breadcrumbed fish when you can make these salmon goujons with lime and coriander dressing at home. They're ideal for lunch too and the kids will love them.

    Get the recipe: Salmon goujons with lime and coriander dressing

    Salmon fillet recipes, Crispy salmon and potato sauté
    Crispy salmon and potato sauté

    Get experimental with flavours with these seasoned salmon fillets infused with garlic and lemon zest and served with pan-fried potatoes.

    Get the recipe: Crisps salmon and potato

    Salmon fillet recipes, Woman's Weekly salmon fillets on tagliatelle
    Woman’s Weekly salmon fillets on tagliatelle

    For wonderful Italian flavours, try this healthy dish of succulent salmon fillet, served on a bed of tagliatelle pasta with a fresh tomato and pesto salsa.

    Get the recipe: Seasoned salmon fillets

    Salmon fillet recipes, Salmon and asparagus with tarragon hollandaise
    Salmon and asparagus with tarragon hollandaise

    This salmon dish uses a whole salmon fillet and is perfect if you're entertaining. The tarragon infused hollandaise sauce really adds a new depth of flavour to the fish.

    Get the recipe: Salmon and asparagus with tarragon hollandaise

    Salmon fillet recipes, Fearne Cotton's salmon fish fingers
    Fearne Cotton’s salmon fish fingers

    These healthy fish fingers are sure to be a hit with the kids. Covered in crisp golden gluten-free breadcrumbs and served with crunchy green beans.

    Get the recipe: Fearne Cotton’s salmon fish fingers

    Salmon fillet recipes, Chimichurri salmon
    Chimichurri salmon

    Chimichurri salmon is an easy but impressive dish that is packed with flavour.

    Get the recipe: Chimichurri salmon

    Salmon fillet recipes, Salmon burgers
    Salmon burgers

    Salmon burgers are a tasty addition to any BBQ and they are much healthier than beef or lamb patties.

    Get the recipe:Salmon burgers

    Salmon fillet recipes, BBQ Salmon
    BBQ Salmon

    This BBQ salmon with salsa puts a tropical twist on your standard barbecue fare and is a great change to how you might normally cook salmon.

    Get the recipe:BBQ salmon with quick tomato salsa

    Japanese-style salmon
    Japanese-style salmon

    This delicious Japanese-style salmon and vegetable curry recipe can be ready in just 35 mins. Covered with teriyaki sauce, drizzled in lime and served with spiced veggies, your salmon fillet has never tasted so good.

    Get the recipe: Japanese-style salmon and vegetable curry

    Salmon and mascarpone leek parcels
    Salmon and mascarpone leek parcels

    If you're a pastry fan, you'll love this delicious salmon and mascarpone leek parcels recipe from celeb chef Gino D'Acampo.

    Get the recipe: Salmon and mascarpone leek parcels

    Grilled salmon with ginger, honey and lime
    Grilled salmon with ginger, honey and lime

    It's really easy to make your own marinade for this grilled salmon with ginger, honey and lime recipe, wilth chilli, lime and garlic too. Marinate the salmon overnight if you can too.

    Get the recipe: Grilled salmon with ginger, honey and lime

    Salmon fillet recipes, Salmon on lemon and herb risotto
    Salmon on lemon and herb risotto

    Fresh lemon, fresh herbs and white wine add lots of summery, Mediterranean flavours to this salmon on lemon and herb risotto recipe - and it's so easy to make too

    Get the recipe: Salmon on lemon and herb risotto.