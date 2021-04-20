Salmon fillet recipes: 31 ways with salmon fillets

If you’re wondering what to have with salmon fillets our roundup of the best salmon fillet recipes is sure to inspire.
From spicy baked salmon to salmon goujons, we’ve got lots of mouth-watering salmon fillet recipes to choose from, perfect for pescatarians.
Salmon is such an easy fish to cook. It’s packed with vitamins like omega-3 and depending on how it’s cooked, an average salmon fillet is around 250 calories. This makes it ideal for calorie counting diets such as the 5:2 diet.
It is perfectly paired with a variety of different flavours. Try salmon with soy sauce, salmon fillets with creamy mashed potatoes and greens, or how about salmon with tomato pasta. You can even cook salmon on a BBQ.
If you’re looking for a more subtle flavour pairing for salmon, we’d recommend keeping it simple with a knob of butter. Learn how to cook salmon the simplest way by following our step-by-step video above to make pan-fried salmon fillets.
For more salmon fillet recipes and what to have with salmon fillets see our recipes below…
Salmon fillet recipes
Salmon with vegetable pasta
Use ready-made tomato pasta sauce to make this quick and easy salmon with vegetable pasta, with broccoli, green beans, leeks and peas. Chives and lemon give it lots of flavour too.
Get the recipe: Salmon with vegetable pasta
Honey and mustard marinated roast salmon
Ready in just 40 mins, give your salmon a new lease of life with this spiced up recipe. Mustard, horseradish and chilli gives these fillets plenty of flavour.
Get the recipe: Honey and mustard marinated roast salmon
Salmon with sticky chilli sauce
Salmon is packed with exceptional nutritional value but it doesn't mean it's lacking in flavour - this salmon dish adds chilli sauce for add a spicy kick to the fish. It'll go great with rice and salad.
Get the recipe: Salmon with sticky chilli sauce
Pan fried salmon fillet
With a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of oil you can transform your fillets into soft and delicious cuts perfect served with mashed potato or on a bed of noodles.
Get the recipe: Pan fried salmon fillet
Barbecued salmon with creamy cucumber, sour cream and chive salad
Instead of beef, barbecue salmon and you'll taste the delicious results. Serve with cucumber, sour cream and chive salad to add a refreshing twist.
Get the recipe: Barbecue salmon
Weight Watchers tandoori salmon
Healthy definitely equals tasty in this Weight Watchers recipe for Tandoori salmon with spicy mango salsa - make your own chutney with dried mango, chilli and fresh coriander.
Get the recipe: Tandoori salmon with spicy mango salsa
Sesame salmon fillets and stir-fry veg
Craving an Oriental stir-fry? Use teriyaki marinade to coat these sesame salmon fillets and stir-fry the vegetables in chill, garlic and ginger for an easy, healthy family dinner.
Get the recipe: Sesame salmon fillets
Baked salmon with pancetta and lentils
The salty flavour from the bacon and the softness of the lentils make a delicious combo when paired with a fresh fillet of salmon. Bake your fillet in a tin foil parcel to keep all the juices and nutrients.
Get the recipe: Baked salmon with pancetta and lentils
Roast salmon with lime and asparagus
How delicious does this recipe sound? The citrus flavour of the lime will turn your salmon into a summery dish. Serve with asparagus and drizzle in balsamic vinegar to serve.
Get the recipe: Roast salmon with lime and asparagus
Spicy baked salmon
This recipe serves 6 people so is perfect if you've got a crowd round. Each piece of salmon is seasoned with coriander and cumin to give them heaps of flavour.
Get the recipe: Spicy baked salmon
Honey-glazed sesame salmon
A delicious, easy salmon dish combining the sweetness of honey with the nuttiness of sesame seeds. Give your salmon and Oriental twistwith this recipe.
Get the recipe: Honey-glazed sesame salmon
Sweet chilli salmon
This sweet chilli salmon - goes perfectly with oven chips, much better for you than a chip to the chippy. goodtoknow user Joy says: 'Really quick, easy and hardly any washing-up.'
Get the recipe: Sweet chilli salmon
Pepper and salmon parcels
These pepper and salmon parcels are a fun way to serve up salmon. It's packed with vegetables and coated in a delicious, zesty sherry and soy sauce dressing.
Get the recipe: Pepper and salmon parcels.
Salmon with tarragon and mushroom sauce
Give your salmon fillet plenty of flavour with this creamy tarragon and mushroom sauce. We'd recommend serving it with new potatoes and fresh greens.
Get the recipe: Salmon with tarragon and mushroom sauce
Sesame salmon
We just love this recipe. It's simple and ready in just 15 mins. This recipe cooks your fillet in sesame oil and groundnut oil. Sprinkle your fillet with chilli and little chunks of cucumber before serving.
Get the recipe: Sesame salmon
Superfood salmon stir-fry
goodtoknow Nicole says, 'Just made this superfood salmon stir-fry - it's absolutely delicious. I didn't have oranges so I used a satsuma, but was still tasty' goodtoknow user Lindsay adds, 'Superb dish, easy to follow.'
Get the recipe: Superfood salmon stir-fry
Salmon and broad bean salad
Need a health boost? This Woman's Weekly recipe for salmon and broad
bean salad is packed with nutritious ingredients from lemons and fresh
mint to artichoke hearts and rocket.
Get the recipe: Salmon and broad bean salad
Honey mustard seared salmon fillets
Friends over for dinner? Make these honey mustard seared salmon fillets, flavoured with wine and crème fraîche, and serve with rice, watercress and roasted baby tomatoes.
Get the recipe: Honey mustard seared salmon fillets
Grilled mustard salmon
Give that tender cut of fish a kick by cooking it in wholegrain mustard. Serve on a bed of couscous and peas and watch it disappear off plates in minutes.
Get the recipe: Grilled mustard salmon
Salmon goujons with lime and coriander dressing
Don't buy ready-made breadcrumbed fish when you can make these salmon goujons with lime and coriander dressing at home. They're ideal for lunch too and the kids will love them.
Get the recipe: Salmon goujons with lime and coriander dressing
Crispy salmon and potato sauté
Get experimental with flavours with these seasoned salmon fillets infused with garlic and lemon zest and served with pan-fried potatoes.
Get the recipe: Crisps salmon and potato
Woman’s Weekly salmon fillets on tagliatelle
For wonderful Italian flavours, try this healthy dish of succulent salmon fillet, served on a bed of tagliatelle pasta with a fresh tomato and pesto salsa.
Get the recipe: Seasoned salmon fillets
Salmon and asparagus with tarragon hollandaise
This salmon dish uses a whole salmon fillet and is perfect if you're entertaining. The tarragon infused hollandaise sauce really adds a new depth of flavour to the fish.
Get the recipe: Salmon and asparagus with tarragon hollandaise
Fearne Cotton’s salmon fish fingers
These healthy fish fingers are sure to be a hit with the kids. Covered in crisp golden gluten-free breadcrumbs and served with crunchy green beans.
Get the recipe: Fearne Cotton’s salmon fish fingers
Chimichurri salmon
Chimichurri salmon is an easy but impressive dish that is packed with flavour.
Get the recipe: Chimichurri salmon
Salmon burgers
Salmon burgers are a tasty addition to any BBQ and they are much healthier than beef or lamb patties.
Get the recipe:Salmon burgers
BBQ Salmon
This BBQ salmon with salsa puts a tropical twist on your standard barbecue fare and is a great change to how you might normally cook salmon.
Get the recipe:BBQ salmon with quick tomato salsa
Japanese-style salmon
This delicious Japanese-style salmon and vegetable curry recipe can be ready in just 35 mins. Covered with teriyaki sauce, drizzled in lime and served with spiced veggies, your salmon fillet has never tasted so good.
Get the recipe: Japanese-style salmon and vegetable curry
Salmon and mascarpone leek parcels
If you're a pastry fan, you'll love this delicious salmon and mascarpone leek parcels recipe from celeb chef Gino D'Acampo.
Get the recipe: Salmon and mascarpone leek parcels
Grilled salmon with ginger, honey and lime
It's really easy to make your own marinade for this grilled salmon with ginger, honey and lime recipe, wilth chilli, lime and garlic too. Marinate the salmon overnight if you can too.
Get the recipe: Grilled salmon with ginger, honey and lime
Salmon on lemon and herb risotto
Fresh lemon, fresh herbs and white wine add lots of summery, Mediterranean flavours to this salmon on lemon and herb risotto recipe - and it's so easy to make too
Get the recipe: Salmon on lemon and herb risotto.