From tarts to fish cakes, this collection includes our best tinned salmon recipes.

Tinned salmon is a nutritious option to have in the cupboard as it’s rich in protein, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids. It’s also very versatile and can be paired with plenty of different ingredients to transform it into a variety of healthy family meals.

You can buy either red or pink tinned salmon for these recipes. Red is more expensive as it’s regarded as more flavourful and contains more fat than pink. If your budget allows, opt for responsibly sourced wild salmon as opposed to farmed as it’s better for you. Tins of skinless and boneless salmon also cost a bit extra but will save you time in the kitchen.

This roundup includes salmon pasta recipes like our creamy salmon and spinach tagliatelle and broccoli salmon pasta. It also includes salmon fillet recipes too, like Slimming World’s fish pie, in which you can swap 300g of salmon fillets for three 105g cans of salmon instead.

See below for more inspiring canned salmon recipes…

Tinned salmon recipes

1. Salmon and parmesan fish cakes

You will need: 400g can salmon

The first of our tinned salmon recipes, these easy fish cakes will soon become a family favourite. A great way to introduce salmon into your children’s diet.

2. Salmon, egg and asparagus salad

You will need: 200g can salmon



This salmon, egg and asparagus salad is fresh and light yet surprisingly filling. Perfect for an al fresco lunch.

3. Creamy salmon and spinach tagliatelle

You will need: 2 x 180g cans salmon



This salmon pasta dish takes just 20 minutes to make and is deliciously creamy yet wholesome.

4. James Martin’s salmon, thyme and leek tart

You will need: 180g can salmon



Make TV chef James Martin’s tart the centrepiece for lunch. Alternatively, it’s a hearty addition to a summer picnic.

5. Quick salmon pâté

You will need: 213g can salmon



This easy pâté can be served on crackers for a healthy snack, or with lots of salad leaves and crusty bread for something a little more substantial.

6. Salmon pasta with creme fraiche

You will need: 1 x 418g or 2 x 213g cans salmon

It only takes only four steps to make this mouthwatering salmon pasta dish.

7. Slimming World’s fish pie

Substitute: 300g salmon fillets for 3 x 105g cans salmon



A fish pie is an ideal midweek meal. For this recipe, use pink salmon as it’s lower in fat.

8. Superfood salmon salad

Substitute: 200g salmon fillets for 213g can salmon

This healthy, protein-rich salad is packed full of antioxidants. Use skinless, boneless tinned salmon and drain well before adding.

9. Salmon and mushroom pancakes

Substitute: 300g salmon fillets for 3 x 105g cans salmon

Another one of our tinned salmon recipes, these savoury pancakes are a winner. Salmon works really well with the umami flavour of mushrooms.

10. Salmon and potato tortilla

Substitute: 140g smoked salmon for ⅔ of a 212g can salmon

Tortillas can be eaten hot or cold so they’re a great dish to make in advance for a quick, filling lunch or dinner, or to take on a picnic.

11. Crustless salmon and potato quiche

Substitute: 200g smoked salmon for 212g can salmon

This crustless quiche is the recipe for you if you’re looking for a low-carb lunch. Tinned salmon works just as well as smoked salmon – use the skinless, boneless variety and drain well.

12. Salmon and cream cheese sandwich

Substitute: ⅓ fillet cooked salmon for 105g can salmon

Rustle up a quick sarnie for lunch that’s filled with tinned salmon, cream cheese and a handful of green leaves.

13. Salmon fish cakes

You will need: 213g can salmon

Quick, nutritious and cheap, this fish cake recipe would also work with another tinned fish.

14. Spicy salmon and guacamole cones

Substitute: 3 x 125g salmon fillets for 3½ x 105g cans salmon

If you use tinned salmon for this recipe you won’t need to bake it – just combine it with the spicy mix.

15. Salmon fish pie

Substitute: 200g salmon fillets for 212g can salmon

This comforting pie is wonderfully rich and creamy. If there’s no salmon in the fridge, don’t worry – you can use tinned salmon instead.

16. Watercress and salmon pasta

Substitute: 4 x 75g salmon fillets for 3 x 105g cans salmon

Watercress and salmon go beautifully together. There’s no need to cook the tinned salmon – just stir it through the crème fraiche sauce.

17. Salmon and mushroom egg fried rice

Substitute: 350g salmon fillets for 2 x 170g cans salmon

Save money on a takeaway by making your own egg fried rice and by using tinned salmon instead of fresh.

18. Salmon soufflé

Substitute: 150g cooked salmon for 170g can salmon

This indulgent dinner is both filling and a treat. Serve with a crisp, green salad.

19. Broccoli and salmon pasta

Substitute: 225g salmon fillets for 2½ 105g cans salmon

The creamy sauce, tender pieces of broccoli and soft flaky salmon work wonders together as you can see in the video above. The salmon fillets in this recipe can easily be substituted for tinned salmon.

20. Slimming World’s spicy salmon noodles

Substitute: 300g salmon fillets for 3 x 105g cans salmon

The tangy soy sauce and warming ginger add depth to Slimming World’s noodle dish. If you don’t have any hot-smoked salmon, use tinned salmon in its place.

21. Crumpets with salmon and cottage cheese

Substitute: 100g hot-smoked salmon for 105g can salmon

This snack or light lunch can be made with hot-smoked or tinned salmon. If you don’t have time to make homemade crumpets, shop-bought ones will do.

22. Slimming World’s salmon, asparagus and potato frittata

Substitute: 4 salmon fillets for 2 x 170g cans salmon

The last of our tinned salmon recipes, this nourishing dish only uses a handful of ingredients and the fillets can be replaced with tinned fish if required.

