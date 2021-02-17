We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These peanut butter flapjacks are lovely and sticky and quick to make.

These peanut butter flapjacks are deliciously chewy and make a truly scrumptious snack. Once baked they should emerge from the oven golden but just starting to brown at the edges with a slight bounce in the middle. Don’t be tempted to cut them into bars until they’ve completely cooled in tin as this may cause them to fall apart. The great thing about flapjacks is that you can switch them up to suit your taste. If you’re feeling like chocolate or dried fruit, for instance, then simply throw a handful and stir through.

Ingredients For this crunchy peanut butter flapjack recipe you will need:

300g butter or margarine

200g demerara sugar

100g golden syrup

100g crunchy peanut butter

450g porridge oats

1tsp vanilla extra

Icing sugar to dust

Method Pre-heat oven to 190°C/375°F/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5. Grease and line a 30 x 20cm rectangular cake tin with baking parchment.

Melt the butter in a large saucepan then add the sugar, syrup and peanut butter and stir over a low heat until smooth.

Remove from the heat and stir in the oats and vanilla and mix well. Pile into the tin and pack down well. Bake for 25 mins until lightly golden. Cool for 10 mins before marking into 20 bars using a sharp knife. Leave to cool completely before removing from the tin.

To serve, dust lightly with icing sugar. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.

Top tips for making crunchy peanut butter flapjack

If crunchy peanut butter isn't your style, you can also use smooth peanut butter. Equally, you could swap the peanut butter for equal parts of Nutella, for a naughty twist.

