It takes 15 minutes to cook a batch of 12 vegan blueberry and coconut flapjacks using our recipe.
It takes seven ingredients to make this sweet flapjack recipe (opens in new tab); jumbo oats, desiccated coconut, coconut oil, golden syrup, blueberries, dark chocolate, and light Muscovado sugar. Drizzled in an icing drizzle made simply of icing sugar and food coloring, these flapjacks are the perfect picnic treat, party, or sweet buffet food (opens in new tab) option.
Ingredients
- 250g jumbo oats
- 45g desiccated coconut, or a mix of desiccated and flaked
- 125g coconut oil or dairy-free spread, melted
- 100g light muscovado sugar
- 2tbsp golden syrup
- 3tbsp dried blueberries
- 3tbsp dark chocolate chips
For the icing drizzle:
- 3tsp lemon juice
- 6tbsp icing sugar
- Few drops purple food colouring (optional)
You will need:
- 23cm square tin, greased and lined with a strip of baking paper
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Heat the oven to 180C Fan/Gas 6. Put the oats, coconut, coconut oil, sugar and syrup in a food processor. Pulse until just blended and still quite coarse. Stir in the blueberries and choc chips.
- Tip into the prepared tin, pressing down well and levelling the surface with the back of a spoon. Bake for 15 mins until lightly golden and darker around the edges. (For a crunchier flapjack, bake for a little longer.) Mark out 12 bars with a knife then leave to cool completely.
- For the icing drizzle, stir together the lemon juice, icing sugar and food colouring, if using.
- Cut the flapjack into bars, drizzle over the icing and leave to set. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Top tips for making vegan blueberry and coconut flapjacks
If you don’t have dried blueberries, chopped raisins or apricots would make a good alternative.
You might also like...
- Vegan recipes (opens in new tab)
- Healthy flapjacks (opens in new tab)
- Peanut butter flapjacks (opens in new tab)
Rose Fooks is Deputy Food Editor at Future Publishing, creating recipes, reviewing products and writing food features for a range of lifestyle and home titles including GoodTo and Woman&Home. Before joining the team, Rose obtained a Diplome de Patisserie and Culinary Management at London’s Le Cordon Bleu. Going on to work in professional kitchens at The Delaunay and Zedel.
-
Vegan blueberry and coconut flapjacks
Vegan-friendly tangy blueberry and soft coconut flapjacks - perfect served with a cuppa...
By Rose Fooks • Published
-
Apple flapjacks
These simple apple flapjacks make a great energy-boosting snack for your family for a whole week. They're ready to eat in just an hour.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Vegan basil pesto courgetti with tomatoes and chilli
It takes just four ingredients to make this simple, healthy courgette recipe infused with pesto...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Espresso Martini chocolate pots
Whizz these Espresso Martini chocolate pots up in 10 minutes for your dinner party – a perfect, lightly boozy dessert...
By Jess Meyer • Published
-
Banana peanut muffins
Prepare these banana peanut muffins in 15 minutes. The sweet banana and earthy peanut make a tasty combo...
By Rose Fooks • Published
-
White chocolate passion fruit mousse
Easy to make ahead, these deceptively light and low-carb white chocolate passion fruit mousse are a dream...
By Jessica Ransom • Published
-
Surprisingly cheap Mother's Day gift mums ACTUALLY want as chocolate and jewellery drop in popularity
New research has found that many mums in the UK have a very simple wish list this Mother's Day
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Hilary Swank gives birth to twins at 48 admitting 'it wasn't easy' as she shares gorgeous photo
Hilary Swank has welcomed twins at 48!
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Mum shares insanely easy and cheap hack to clean the pesky dust behind your radiators
By Selina Maycock • Published