It takes 15 minutes to cook a batch of 12 vegan blueberry and coconut flapjacks using our recipe.

It takes seven ingredients to make this sweet flapjack recipe (opens in new tab); jumbo oats, desiccated coconut, coconut oil, golden syrup, blueberries, dark chocolate, and light Muscovado sugar. Drizzled in an icing drizzle made simply of icing sugar and food coloring, these flapjacks are the perfect picnic treat, party, or sweet buffet food (opens in new tab) option.

Ingredients

250g jumbo oats

45g desiccated coconut, or a mix of desiccated and flaked

125g coconut oil or dairy-free spread, melted

100g light muscovado sugar

2tbsp golden syrup

3tbsp dried blueberries

3tbsp dark chocolate chips

For the icing drizzle:

3tsp lemon juice

6tbsp icing sugar

Few drops purple food colouring (optional)

You will need:

23cm square tin, greased and lined with a strip of baking paper

Method

Heat the oven to 180C Fan/Gas 6. Put the oats, coconut, coconut oil, sugar and syrup in a food processor. Pulse until just blended and still quite coarse. Stir in the blueberries and choc chips. Tip into the prepared tin, pressing down well and levelling the surface with the back of a spoon. Bake for 15 mins until lightly golden and darker around the edges. (For a crunchier flapjack, bake for a little longer.) Mark out 12 bars with a knife then leave to cool completely. For the icing drizzle, stir together the lemon juice, icing sugar and food colouring, if using. Cut the flapjack into bars, drizzle over the icing and leave to set. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Top tips for making vegan blueberry and coconut flapjacks

If you don’t have dried blueberries, chopped raisins or apricots would make a good alternative.

