Dairy-free pistachio cake with avocado icing is so rich and creamy that no one will know it’s dairy-free! It’s made with cocoa powder and coconut milk. It’s an unexpected and lovely way to use avocado, making a really creamy icing that’s better for you than a traditional recipe as it’s made with no butter. Give it a go, and no one will be able to believe the cake is dairy-free – or that it as avocado in it! Perfect if you’re catering for anyone who’s dairy intolerant, and we promise everyone will enjoy it.

Ingredients 175g Stork

150g soft brown sugar

3 beaten eggs

275g plain four

1

½

tsp baking powder

3 limes

75ml coconut milk

For the icing:

1 avocado

35g cocoa powder

2tbsp maple syrup

1tsp vanilla extract

25ml coconut milk

20g pistachios

Method Heat the oven to 170C, gas 3. Grease and line a 18cm round cake tin. Beat the Stork with the soft brown sugar until pale and creamy. Next, alternately, mix in 3 beaten eggs, adding one-third of the flour (with 1½tsp baking powder added). Add the zest of 1 lime and the juice of 2, then mix in the coconut milk (at room temperature). Spoon into the cake tin and smooth the top. Bake for 25 mins.

To make the icing: using a blender, mix the flesh from the avocado with the cocoa powder, maple syrup, vanilla extract and coconut milk.

Once the cake is cooked and cooled, remove from the tin and spoon over the icing. Chop the pistachios and scatter over the cake to serve.

Top tip for making Dairy free cake with chocolate and avocado icing If you're allergic to nuts, simply leave out the pistachios from the icing

