We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For a healthy spin on chocolate cake, give this beetroot cake a go.

Chocolate beetroot cake is a real specialty and a combination of flavours that you might not immediately assume go well together. But beetroot and chocolate have long-since been a winning mixture, as the fruit is very sweet and offers an additional twist of flavour to the rich chocolate. Beetroot also helps to keep the cake moist and gives it a unique purplish-colour without the need for artificial colouring. We’ve kept our recipe simple, but you can customise it with homemade buttercream icing and decorations.

Ingredients 3 medium beetroot (approx. 300g)

300g caster sugar

3 large eggs

250ml vegetable oil

75g cocoa powder

250g self-raising flour

1½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

For the filling:

100g unsalted butter, softened

200g icing sugar, sifted, plus extra for dusting

1tbsp cocoa powder, sifted with 2 tbsp icing sugar

2tbsp cold milk

2 generous tbsp cherry jam

Method Boil the beetroot in water until it’s tender to the point of a knife, probably about 30 minutes. Drain and allow it to cool for 30 minutes or so, then remove the skin and coarsely grate the beetroot.

Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/gas mark 4, and prepare two cake tins (20cm in diameter) by lightly buttering them and lining with baking parchment.

Beat the sugar, eggs and oil together, either by hand or in a food processor. Add the grated beetroot and cocoa and blend well. Finally, sift in the flour and bicarbonate of soda and mix again. Divide the mixture between the cake tins, smoothing down flat.

Bake for about 35 minutes, until the cakes feel springy to the touch. Remove from the oven, let them stand for 15 minutes and then gently turn out on to a wire rack.

While the cakes cool, make the butter-cream filling. Beat the butter, sugar and cocoa together, then drizzle in the milk and beat some more. Add a little more milk if you think it’s needed: you want the filling to be very smooth and to hold its shape.

When the cakes are completely cold, lay each one flat side up. Spread one with the butter cream and the other with cherry jam, then sandwich the two together. It’s always a bonus when the cream and jam ooze out of the sides a little. Finally, generously dust the top with icing sugar. Looking for a classic chocolate cake? Mary Berry’s chocolate cake recipe is the ultimate choice!

Tips for making beetroot chocolate cake:

You can also buy pre-cooked and ready-to-eat beetroot from the supermarket, which will work equally well in this recipe.

You might also like…

Beetroot brownies

Chocolate beetroot cupcakes

Mary Berry’s chocolate cake

Click to rate ( 745 ratings) Sending your rating