This Easter fruit cake has a gooey layer of marzipan baked in the centre, with more on top and pretty flowers to finish.

Rich fruit cakes with spices and marzipan are traditional for Easter and Simnel Sunday. Historically this was a time of year when there was a shortage of fresh fruit. Just like at Christmas, raisins and currents were used to sweeten bakes. In contrast though, Easter fruit cakes are much lighter and less boozy than Christmas cake. We’ve brightened this version up even further by adding pretty violet flowers to the top. Violets are a common sight in spring, and they traditionally symbolise modesty, honesty and dreams.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

250g plain flour

Pinch of salt

1 tsp ground mixed spice

1 unwaxed lemon

600g luxury mixed dried fruits

175g butter, softened

175g golden caster sugar

3 eggs, beaten

2 tbsp milk

500g marzipan

1 tbsp apricot jam

Royal iced violet flowers or crystallised violets, to decorate

Method Preheat oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3. Grease and line the base and sides of a 20cm round, deep, cake tin.

Place the flour, salt and spice in a large mixing bowl with the dried fruits.

Place the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl and beat with a wooden spoon or electric mixer until light and fluffy then gradually beat in the egg a little at a time until smooth. Add the fruit and flour mixture with the milk, stirring well until evenly mixed. Place half the mixture into the cake tin.

Dust the work surface with icing sugar and roll out 200g of the marzipan to a circle about 19cm round. Place on top of the cake mixture then top with the remaining mix.

Bake in the centre of the oven for 1½ – 1¾ hours until golden and firm to the touch.

Leave to cool completely then turn out of the tin and remove the paper.

To decorate, roll 11 small balls of marzipan and set aside. Roll out remaining marzipan to a circle to fit the top. Brush the cake with apricot jam, place the almond paste on top. Arrange the balls on top and decorate with sugar flowers.

Top tip for making this Easter fruit cake

This rich fruit cake can be made up to 1 month in advance, just keep it wrapped in baking parchment and foil in a cool dry place.

