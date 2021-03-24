Ready in just four simple steps our Easter rocky road with Mini Eggs is a no-bake treat perfect for kids.
This no-bake Easter rocky road recipe with Mini Eggs is made with milk chocolate, golden syrup, shortbread, Mini Eggs, fudge, and marshmallows. Leave to set fully in the fridge before cutting into 16 pieces. Ready in just 20 minutes.
Ingredients
- You will need:
- 390g milk chocolate
- 75g butter
- 5tbsp golden syrup
- 200g shortbread
- 50g chocolate mini eggs
- 125g fudge
- 100g mini pink and white marshmallows
- For the topping:
- 150g milk chocolate
- 50g Mini Eggs
- 15g butter
- 50g fudge
Method
Grease and line an 18cm x 28cm tin with baking parchment. Put the chocolate, butter and golden syrup into a bowl, resting over a pan of simmering water and heat until melted.
Meanwhile, put the shortbread into a large plastic bag, tie a knot to secure and bash with a rolling pan, to crush. Put 50g Mini Eggs in a plastic bag and bash to crush. Cut the fudge into small pieces with scissors.
Take the chocolate off the heat, tip in the biscuits, Mini Eggs, fudge and marshmallows. Stir until the mixture is well combined. Tip into the prepared tin and chill.
For the topping: Melt the milk chocolate with the butter. Pour over the chilled rocky road mixture, to cover. Scatter over the fudge and Mini Eggs, then chill until set or ready to serve. Cut into 16 even squares.
Top tips for making Easter rocky road with Mini Eggs
If you don’t have shortbread or you’re not a fan, swap for any biscuit you like. Opt for chocolate biscuits for an extra chocolaty taste.
Swap the milk chocolate for dark chocolate for a richer option or white chocolate for a sweeter choice.