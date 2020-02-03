We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rocky road is the perfect no-bake treat for kids and chocoholics alike.

The best thing about this rocky road recipe is that it requires no baking so it’s a great recipe to make with children. All you need to do is melt some chocolate, allow to cool, pour it over your favourite naughty treats and then leave it to set. You can be adventurous with the fillings, using up biscuits or chocolate you already have in the house.

Ingredients 100g unsalted butter

225g plain chocolate, broken into pieces

2tbsp golden syrup

100g Maltesers®

100g mixed milk and white chocolate chips

100g mini marshmallows

225g ginger biscuits, broken into pieces

Method Line a 20cm square cake tin with baking parchment.

In a small pan, heat the butter, plain chocolate and golden syrup and stir together with a wooden spoon. Once melted together, leave to cool for 10 mins.

In a large bowl, place the Maltesers®, milk and white chocolate chip, mini marshmallows, ginger biscuits and bind together with the melted chocolate sauce.

Pour into the lined tin and leave to set in the fridge for a minimum of 2 hrs.

Remove from cake tin and slice into 16 snack-sized rocky road bars.

Dust the rocky road with icing sugar to serve.

Top tip for making rocky road

If you're vegan, you can make rocky road with vegan chocolate and vegan marshmallows.