This rocky road brownies recipe is perfect for every brownies or Rocky road lover out there! With this rocky road brownies recipe, you’ll only need 20 minutes in the kitchen to prepare these little treats that everyone will love. We bet the kids will especially go nuts for them, and because the recipe is so easy and simple, you can always get them involved and let them help you make these delicious rocky road brownies. If they’re well behaved, they may even take a piece in their packed lunch? These tasty little brownies are based on the American classic Rocky Road, and each slice contains caramel-filled sweets, nuts and marshmallows making every bite a pure chocolatey heaven. If you want to serve them as a dessert, a side of vanilla ice cream goes perfectly with these rocky road brownies. They’re also great just on its own, as an afternoon treat or anytime you need a little pick me up. Make a batch in the weekend and then all you have to do is put the kettle on, make yourself some tea and have a delicious break.

Ingredients For the brownie batter:

350g softened butter

500g sugar

150g good quality cocoa powder

100ml golden syrup

½ tsp salt

6 free-range eggs

200g plain flour

For the fudge icing:

300ml double cream

100ml milk

100ml golden syrup

400g good quality dark chocolate, 70% cocoa solids

For the rocky road topping:

2 handfuls soft caramel sweets

50g pistachios

100g salted peanuts

2 handfuls mini marshmallows

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 6. Cream the butter and sugar until white and creamy. Add the cocoa, syrup and salt. Mix in the eggs, one at a time. Add the flour to the batter last. Place baking parchment on the bottom of a baking tin and fill the dish with the batter. Bake the cake in the middle of the oven for 30-35 minutes. Put a toothpick or knife in the middle – the cake should be a little sticky. Let it cool. For the toppings: Boil the cream, milk and syrup. Remove the pan from the heat and let the liquid cool a few degrees. Finely chop the chocolate and fold it into the warm cream, so the chocolate melts. Spread the icing over the cake and sprinkle with chopped caramels, pistachios, peanuts and marshmallows. Refrigerate until the icing is firm and then cut into squares.



Top tip for making Rocky road brownies If you want some more rocky road inspiration we've got loads of tasty recipes here

