We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Possibly the most fun option for using up any leftover hot cross buns this easter.

If you’ve bought or baked too many spiced buns, this hot cross bun ice cream is a great recipe. In fact, it’s worth having a few extra ones available to make it specially. The recipe was created by the first ever winner of Bake Off, Edd Kimber. You don’t need any specialist ingredients to make it – it’s mostly store cupboard stuff, plus some whipping cream. However, Edd does use an ice cream maker. If you don’t have one, you can churn by hand, but it’s hard work. To do it, remove the ice cream from the freezer every 30 minutes to mix it and break up the ice crystals. This will take about 2-3 hours in total. Add the find ingredients on the last churn.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

3 hot cross buns

100ml milk

400ml whipping cream

2tsp vanilla extract

5 large egg yolks

80g caster sugar

50g raisins

Video of the Week

Video of the Week:

Method To make the ice cream, roughly rip 2 of the hot cross buns into pieces and place on to a baking tray. Place the tray under a grill for a few minutes until the buns are lightly toasted. Place the toasted hot cross buns into a medium sized saucepan and pour over the milk and cream. Bring this mixture to a boil, then remove from the heat, cover and allow the liquid to infuse for 30 minutes. Pour the milk mixture through a fine sieve, pressing through as much of the liquid as possible. Add more milk to top the total liquid back up to 500ml, discarding what is left inside the sieve.

Place the infused milk mixture into a clean pan and bring to the boil over medium heat. While coming up to temperature, whisk the vanilla, yolks and sugar together until smooth. Whilst whisking constantly pour over the hot milk mixture, whisking until fully combined. Pour the custard back into the pan and cook until the mixture reaches 75-80°C, stirring constantly (the bread thickens the milk so it will appear thick and cooked right at the start so using the temperature is more accurate).

Pour the custard into a bowl and cover with a sheet of clingfilm. Refrigerate the custard overnight before churning in an ice cream machine according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Before churning the ice cream rip the remaining hot cross bun into small crouton-sized pieces and place onto a baking tray. Place into an oven preheated to 120°C/250°F/Gas ½, and bake until dry and crisp for about 25 minutes, then place under the grill until golden brown, about a minute.

When the ice cream has almost finished churning add the croutons and the raisins. Scrape the finished ice cream into a container and freeze until ready to serve.

Top tip for making hot cross bun ice cream

This recipe will work with any leftover hot cross buns - they don't have to be the classic sultana ones. If you're using other varieties, you can adapt the recipe accordingly too. Instead of adding raisins, add whatever is in your buns - chocolate chips, caramel chunks, blueberries or raspberries.

You might also like...

Hot cross buns

Easter bread

Simnel cake