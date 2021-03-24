We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This mouth-watering elderflower drizzle cake is sure to be a winner on any special occasion, topped with elderflower icing and sandwiched with rich double cream and gooseberry filling.

This delicious and impressive elderflower drizzle cake is a showstopper. Perfect as a special treat for Mother’s Day or Easter. This refreshing bake has a creamy elderflower filling along with a sweet, elderflower drizzle on top. We’ve decorated our cake with edible flowers but you can decorate with fondant flowers instead.

Ingredients For the cakes:

225g self-raising flour

225g butter, softened

225g caster sugar

4 eggs, lightly mixed

2tbsp milk

For the filling:

300ml double cream

3tbsp elderflower cordial

2tbsp icing sugar

4tbsp gooseberry jam

For the drizzle:

225g icing sugar, sifted

6tbsp elderflower cordial

Method Heat the oven to 180C/350F/Gas mark 4. Line and grease 3 20cm/8in cake tins. Cream the butter and sugar together until soft and light, gradually add the eggs and milk, then fold in the flour.

Divide the mixture between the tins and level the surface. Bake for 20mins, or until well risen and springy to the touch. Once cooked leave to cool in the tin for 5 mins, then turn out onto a wire rack to cool.

Once cooled, make the flling by whipping the cream with the elderfower cordial and icing sugar. Put the bottom cake onto a cake plate or stand and spread with half the jam. Top with half the cream. Repeat the layers.

Make the drizzle by mixing the icing sugar with the cordial to make a drizzle to decorate the top, letting it spill over the edges. Decorate with edible flowers.

Top tip for making this elderflower drizzle cake:

Add a few drops of lemon, lime or orange extract to give this cake a citrusy twist.

