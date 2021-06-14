We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From cake stands for weddings to rotating cake stands, we’ve got lots of eye-catching stands to choose from.

Our collection of best cake stands for 2021 include stands from H&M, John Lewis, Amazon, and Lakeland to name a few.

We have cake stands that suit all budgets and a whole host of designs, so you’ll definitely find the perfect one for you and your array of afternoon tea recipes. Showcase your favourite cupcake recipe or fairy cakes on one of our tiered cake stands. Or why not whip up a lemon drizzle cake or chocolate cake and pop it on one of these vintage cake stands to really impress.

If you’re not necessarily into baking, cake stands don’t always have to be reserved for cakes alone. Use yours as a cheeseboard or for charcuterie. Domed stands are particularly great for this as you can keep them covered outside of the fridge.

Here are the best cake stands for 2021…

Best cake stands for 2021

Cake stands with dome

Glass Stand & Optic Dome

Add a touch more elegance with this ultra-modern cake stand and dome. It has been expertly handmade and will show off your homemade bakes perfectly.

Dimensions: W22.5 x D22.5 x H32cm

VIEW AT Solavvia | £29.99

Solavia Cake Stand & Dome

This tall and elegant glass cake stand with dome is a fabulous way to add some extra Je Ne Sais Quoi to any delicious cake you’ve lovingly perfected.

Dimensions: W24.5 x D24.5 x H39cm



VIEW AT Solavia | £39

LSA Ivalo Cake/Cheese Dome & Ash Base

Simplistic in its style, the mouth-blown glass dome is finished with a natural leather handle and sit atop a chic ash wood base. Perfect for desserts or cheeseboards.

Dimensions: W32 x D32 x H20.5cm



VIEW AT Amara | £100

Wooden cake stands

Mango Wood Cake Stand

Proudly display your favourite carrot cake or Victoria sponge on this ultra-chic wooden stand from H&M Home.

Dimensions: W29 x D29 x H11.5cm



VIEW AT H&M | £17.99

Wooden Cake Stand with Black Base

Set the mood with this two-tone wooden cake stand. Would look great with a rustic-style wedding, or to display woodland themed cake.

Dimensions: W25.5 x D25.5 x H10cm



VIEW AT Amazon | £25.33

Tall Teardrop Rustic Wooden Cake Stand

This tall handmade cake stand is bound to bring a little Scandinavian style to your next event. Would look stunning as part of a dessert table, but will also look gorgeous on its own. Available in other colours and sizes.

Dimensions: W20 x D20 x H23cm



VIEW AT Etsy | £44.50

3 tier cake stands

3-Tier Pippa Cake Stand

This fabulously floral cake stand is sure to brighten up any party. It can be used as a great centrepiece on your kitchen or dining table to impress your guests when they come over for afternoon tea. Made from bone china.

Dimensions: W27 x D27 x H35cm



VIEW AT Robert Dyas | £21.99

3 Tier Cupcake Stand

This fun metal cupcake stand from Robert Dyas holds 18 cupcakes in total. Will make a great centrepiece at a party or displayed as part of a dessert table.

Dimensions: W28 x D28 x H49cm



VIEW AT Robert Dyas | £22.99

Cornish 3 Tier Cake Stand

Keep it classic with this 3-tiered cake stand from Cornishware. Perfect for tea parties. Available in 3 classical colours; blue, red and yellow.

Dimensions: W28 x D28 x H34cm



VIEW AT Cornishware | £55

Artesano Original Tray Stand

A stylish mix of slate and wood, this 3-tiered stand would be the perfect place to display baked sweet treats. It’s ideal for a buffet table, or even a modern afternoon tea.

Dimensions: W41 x D25.5 x H49cm



VIEW AT Alliance Online | £57.72

Blue Asiatic Pheasants 3 Tier Cake Stand Gift Boxed

Inspired by the charms of the English tea room, this 3 tier cake stand from Burleigh’s Blue Asiatic Pheasants range makes a striking table centrepiece. Perfect for elegantly presenting home-baked treats, this 3 tier cake stand makes a beautiful gift for distinguished bakers and collectors of Burleigh alike.

Dimensions: W26.5 x D26.5 x H35cm



VIEW AT Burleigh Pottery | £64

Cake stands for wedding cakes

Pavoni White Cake Stand

The elegant cake pedestal with decorative scalloped edges would be perfect for a small wedding cake. If you’re not catering for a white wedding, then why not use it to show off cupcakes, biscuits, pies or pastries. The stand is made from plastic, so heavier cake are not advised.

Dimensions: W28 x D28 x H15cm



VIEW AT Squires | £25

Mosser White Glazed Milk Glass Cake Stand

It’s time to showcase your cakes and desserts just as well as the professionals. This simple yet elegant white glass cake stand from Mosser has a solid construction, and can hold cakes of a generous weight – perfect for fruit cakes and tiered wedding cakes.

Dimensions: W25.5 x D25.5 x H15cm



VIEW AT The Cake Decorating Co | £64.95

Wooden Wedding Cake Crate

This personalised wedding cake stand will certainly add that personal touch to your special day. Available in three sizes comes in four different choices of finish.

Dimensions (Small): W36 x D36 x H20cm



VIEW AT Etsy | from £36.99

Glass cake stands

Utopia Patisserie Downturn Glass Cake Stand

With a fluted edge and elegant pedestal, this glass cake stand is the perfect way to display cakes and pastries. You can also add a glass dome on top of you like.

Dimensions: W32 x D32 x H13.5cm



VIEW AT Drinkstuff | £12.54

Clear Glass Cake Stand

This glass cake stand is ideal for when you want your cake to take centre stage. Simple in its design, it allows what’s on top to truly shine. Made with a sturdy and well-balanced base, this traditional design has a curved glass stem.

Dimensions: W27 x D27 x H10cm



VIEW AT John Lewis | £20

Bella Perle Beaded Glass Cake Stand

This Bella Perle Beaded Glass Cake Stand by Dibor is favoured by a number of celebrity chef, including Nigella Lawson. The contemporary design is matched by a collection of plates and bowls too.

Dimensions: W30 x D30 x H12cm



VIEW AT Not On The High Street | £32

Gold cake stands

Metal Cake Stand

Let your cakes shine just as much as this metallic gold cake stand from H&M. The edge feature a lovely hammered finish.

Dimensions: W24.5 x D24.5 x H8.5cm



VIEW AT H&M | £6

Ceramic Food Stand

As previously mentioned, stands don’t always have to be used for cakes. These stands by Dutch Deluxes advertise theirs as ‘food stands’. Ideal for canapés, tapas, sushi, cakes or other sweets. Available in three sizes and comes in a choice of colours.

Dimensions: Small W20 x D20 x H15cm, Medium W26 x D26 x H12cm, Large W33 x D33 x H10cm



VIEW AT Brabantia | from £27

‘La Tavola Scomposta’ Cake Stand

Comprising of the La Tavola Scomposta collection, this cake stand is a combination of ceramic and gold glaze that pleasingly imperfect – ideal for those who love more organic, natural shapes.

Dimensions: W30.5 x D30.5 x H6cm



VIEW AT Wallpaper Store | £43

White cake stands

Individual White Cake Stand

Why should large cakes have all the glory? Mini cupcakes and cakes can be just as beautiful and deserve equal treatment, and now, with this mini ceramic cake stand from lakeland they can.

Dimensions: W11 x D11 x H6.5cm



VIEW AT Lakeland | £6.99

White Lazy Bunny Cup Cake Plate

This darling little stand is the perfect centrepiece for your table. You can also use it to showcase all your spring and summer treats, utterly charming.

Dimensions: W17 x D17 x H8cm



VIEW AT Margo & Plum | £14

Lakeland White Cake Stand

Made from glossy white stoneware, This cake stand is fabulous for displaying bakes at afternoon tea parties – who could resist a sweet treat served up in such style? Great for desserts and the like at dinner parties too.

Dimensions: W25 x D25 x H9.5cm



VIEW AT Lakeland | £19.99

Modern cake stand

Marble and Acacia Display Stand

When you prepare beautiful food, it deserves to be presented on something of equal beauty, this Marble and Acacia Display stand, with its ‘stay-cool’ marble surface is perfect for serving up cold canapés, meats, cheeses, as well as a host of desserts – a baked Alaska on this stand will make a show-stopping centrepiece for any table.

Dimensions: W30 x D30 x H13.5cm



VIEW AT Lakeland | £29.99

Monochrome Cake Stand

Add a Nordic touch to you next bake with this monochromatic cake stand. Made from strong and durable dolomite and glazed with a reflective finish.

Dimensions: W25 x D25 x H10cm



VIEW AT Shabby Store | £34

Ceramic Toppu Tray

These wonderfully graphic and stylish stands are just what you need for an ‘all eyes on me’ cake. The Toppu series from Oyoy Living Design comes in two colour combos: Black and White, or Caramel and Rose. Display fruit, beautiful cakes or similar in the best possible way.

Dimensions: W27 x D27 x H9cm



VIEW AT OYOY | £70.99

Cardboard cake stand

3 Tier Cupcake Stand Polka Dot Pastel

This Polka Dot 3-Tier Cupcake Stand is made from tough, sturdy card, so its stronger than you think! It can be flat-packed and stored neatly to save space. This pink and blue pastel stand would be the perfect display for cupcakes and sweet treats.

Dimensions: W32 x D32 x H31cm



VIEW AT Mason Cash | £5.50

Blossom 3 Tier Cupcake Stand

Wow your party guests with this 3-tiered cake stand, the perfect way to display cupcakes or afternoon tea treats. Easy to assemble, made from sturdy card and decorated with a beautiful floral pattern in pinks and white. An elegant way for the home baker to display their creations.

Dimensions: W32 x D32 x H31cm



VIEW AT Mason Cash | £6

Talking Tables Truly Scrumptious Reversible Cake Stand

Get more for your money with this reversible cardboard stand. Depending on your colour scheme, you’ll be sure to have a stand that fits. Ideal for tea parties or picnics in the garden.

Dimensions: W30 x D30 x H37cm



VIEW AT John Lewis | £12

Vintage cake stands

Utopia Vintage Cake Dome and Stand

If you prefer something a little more traditional, this beautifully designed glass cake dome and matching cake stand is a real winner.

Dimensions: W30 x D30 x H28cm



VIEW AT Alliance Online | £34.08

Antique Mirrored Heart Cake Stand In Brushed Silver

This stand features an antique-style brushed metal base and the top has been crafted from vintage glass. Perfect for displaying a range of cakes for any social event.

Dimensions: W30 x D30 x H13cm



VIEW AT Homes Direct 365 | £34.99

Portmeirion Botanic Blue Cake Stand

This iconic brand with its blue and white design, reminiscent of French antique toile gives a pleasant nod to tradition. Something very special to display your favourite bakes.

Dimensions: W26 x D26 x H10cm



VIEW AT Spode | £41.50