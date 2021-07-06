Trending:

Espresso Martini recipe

Keiron George Keiron George
makes: 1
Skill: easy
Cost: mid
Prep: 2 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 155 kCal 8%
Fat 0.2g 0%
Carbohydrates 0.4g 8%
    • Our espresso martini recipe has three ingredients and one simple step. It’s the ultimate cocktail for any coffee lover. 

    This espresso martini recipe is easy to remember as there are just three ingredients. We’ve used a ratio of double the vodka to the other ingredients but if you prefer you can do equal measures of all. Garnishing the cocktail with coffee beans or chocolate coated coffee beans is an elegant touch but is not essential.

    Ingredients

    • 40ml Absolut Vodka
    • 20ml Kahlúa
    • 20ml Espresso
    • For garnish
    • 3 Whole Coffee Beans (optional)

    Method

    • Fill your cocktail shaker with ice and pour in the ingredients. Shake vigorously for at least 30 seconds then strain into your glass.

    Top tips for making espresso martini

    Fill the glass you want to serve your espresso martini in with ice to ensure it's chilled and ready for the cocktail. To achieve the signature foam in an espresso martini it is essential you use proper espresso that has a good crema. You also need to shake the ingredients really hard and for a long enough time. Set a timer and ensure you're shaking for at least 30 seconds. If you don't have a cocktail shaker you can use an old jam jar. For a twist, try swapping the vodka for rum or gin.

