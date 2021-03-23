12 classic cocktails with gin

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From Tom Collins to strawberry and basil G&Tea, here are the best, classic cocktails to make with gin.

If you’re looking for cocktails with gin, this collection of easy classics is sure to inspire. Gin is an alcoholic spirit. To be classified as gin, the alcohol must be distilled with juniper berries. Despite the UK’s love for it, gin was not invented in London.

It is difficult to pin down the exact origins of gin. It’s believed to have first been made in the Netherlands or Belgium and accelerated in popularity in Britain with the arrival of William of Orange in 1688. He encouraged people to set up their own distilleries and many quickly followed suit.

By the mid-18th century, the Gin Craze was in full swing and there were around 1,500 distilleries in London alone. People began to worry about the health and socio-economic consequences of gin consumption. This is famously depicted in William Hogarth’s Gin Lane illustration from 1751, pictured on the right-hand-side below.

Although stricter regulations were introduced, Britain’s love of gin never faded. Over the last few years, it has enjoyed a new wave of popularity with more and more craft distillers popping up across the nation each year.

We believe the health benefits of gin and the cheapness of the spirit have led to the rise in its popularity over the past few years. You can now buy a 700ml bottle for £14.99 when looking at Aldi’s gin collection for example. There’s also a day dedicated to celebrating gin called World Gin Day which happens in June each year.

So whether you’re looking to celebrate or just want to try something new with your favourite spirit, choose from one of our classic cocktails with gin below…

Classic cocktails with gin

1. Bramble

Serve this cocktail in a rock or short tumbler glass. We like to garnish it with a fresh wedge of lemon but if in season, fresh blackberries work really well too. The attractive gradient is achieved by pouring the Cassis into a glass filled with crushed ice, then top with the lemon gin mix. Cassis is a blackcurrant liqueur and we’ve used White Heron Britsh Cassis which uses blackcurrants grown in Herefordshire.

Get the recipe: Bramble

2. Tom Collins

Perhaps one of the most well-known gin-based cocktails, the Tom Collins is quick, easy and delightfully refreshing. It’s a lovely drink for summer or before you sit down for dinner. With only four ingredients required you can mix together a Tom Collins in under five minutes. It’s a great introductory gin cocktail as it’s less bitter than a G&T and the lemon offsets the gin brilliantly. Old Tom Gin is a great gin for this cocktail however you can experiment with your favourite gin variety.

Get the recipe: Tom Collins

3. Sloe Gin Fizz

If you have a sweet tooth we think this Sloe Gin fizz cocktail will become a favourite of yours. Sloe gin is generally sweeter than traditional gin and has a lower ABV so it’s a good option if you’re trying to cut down your alcohol consumption. Our recipe uses soda water but if you wanted a special twist you could swap for sparkling wine and serve in a flute instead.

Get the recipe: Sloe Gin Fizz

4. French 75

This cocktail is easy to make and only requires a simple cocktail shaker. If you don’t have one an old jam jar or an airtight container will help you achieve the same results. Given the traditional sparkling wine for this cocktail is Champagne, it’s a great cocktail to serve at special occasions. For more casual drinking, you might prefer to use a less expensive sparkling wine.

Get the recipe: French 75

5. Gimlet

The Gimlet is a cocktail for those who like strong, sharp flavours. It’s traditionally made with just gin and lime juice in equal quantities. We have added sugar syrup to soften the flavours a little. A naval doctor is thought to have combined the lime juice with gin to make it a more palatable treatment to prevent scurvy.

Get the recipe: Gimlet

6. Southside

With only four ingredients the Southside is a brilliant, easy cocktail to add to your repertoire. It’s a lovely option on a hot day as the mint and lime are very refreshing. If you want a longer serve top it up with soda water and serve in a highball glass instead of a coupe.

Get the recipe: Southside

7. Strawberry and basil G&Tea

This is an easy cocktail recipe to make in batches and is perfect for those who like drinks such as Pimm’s. It’s brilliant on a hot day as it’s really refreshing. We’ve used fruity teabags from Twinings that have a strawberry and raspberry flavour but you could experiment with others.

Get the recipe: Strawberry and basil G&Tea

8. Boozy slushies with strawberries and rose lemonade

Swap the vodka for gin in this fun, fruity boozy slushie and serve it at your next garden party or barbecue. The recipe uses frozen strawberries instead of ice which means that the flavour is less diluted. If you want the drink to serve more people, you can use more lemonade.

Get the recipe: Boozy slushies with strawberries and rose lemonade

9. Negroni Spumante

Negroni’s are a classic gin cocktail but with no mixers, they can taste very strong. Adding prosecco to make the cocktail fizzy has the effect of making it taste lighter but it actually makes it boozier. For the gradient effect, pour in your spirits to the glass then top with prosecco. To enjoy the cocktail properly you’ll want to swirl the ingredients together but let everyone do their own as the cocktail has a better first impression when served this way.

Get the recipe: Negroni Spumante

10. Chocolate Moon cocktail

Serve this at the end of a dinner party and there’s no need for dessert. It is a delicious combination of gin, Brown Crème De Cacau, a dash of Amaretto and a small measure of double cream. It should be garnished with a generous grating of dark chocolate on top.

Get the recipe: Chocolate Moon cocktail

11. Martini

Video of the Week

This is undoubtedly one of the most famous gin cocktails to exist and it’s one of the easiest to make too. Whether you shake it or stir is up to you, our best advice is to use the best quality spirits you can afford.

Get the recipe: Martini

12. Citrus and apple spritz

Another great jug-based cocktail recipe that’s easy to make in a big batch. This recipe combines cloudy apple juice, gin and is topped with Cava. Use your favourite sparkling wine if you prefer something different.

Get the recipe: Citrus and apple spritz