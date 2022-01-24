We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This smoked haddock fish chowder with sweetcorn is a hearty, thick and so tasty.

Soup is always a cheering prospect on a cold winter evening, but chowder is a step beyond. The thick creamy texture is almost like a stew, with chunks of fish, potato and sweetcorn making it so filling and delicious. It’s a total meal in a bowl. Smoked haddock is really good for you too – high in protein, low in fat and packed with vitamins, especially vitamin B – one of the vitamins that can boost your mood. Another reason why this is such feel good food. You can use fresh or frozen haddock – it defrosts very quickly in the soup. You may need to just simmer for a couple of minutes longer.

Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 sticks celery, chopped

2 leeks, sliced

1l milk

4 potatoes, cubed

2 tbsp instant thickening granules (we used McDougalls)

350g smoked haddock fillet, skinned

300g frozen sweetcorn

2 tbsp parsley, chopped (optional)

Method Heat the oil in a large pan then add the onion, celery and leeks, and cook gently for 5 mins until softened.

Pour in the milk, add the potatoes and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 mins then stir in the thickening granules.

Add the smoked haddock and sweetcorn. Simmer for 7 mins or until the fish is tender. Scatter with parsley to serve, if you like.

Top tip for making fish chowder

If you find smoked haddock to be too salty or too fishy, you can soak it in milk for 5-20 minutes before using it. The milk binds to the chemical that makes that fishy smell and counteracts it.

