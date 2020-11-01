Trending:

600 calorie meals: Meals under 600 calories you and your family will love!

Jessica Ransom Jessica Ransom
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • We’ve rounded up some of our best 600 calorie meals and collated them in one easy place so that you can explore the dinners under 600 calories you will definitely want to cook.

    Ever wondered what 600 calorie meals look like? If you’re on the 400-600-600 diet, you might be searching for more dinner inspiration and luckily you’ve come to the right place!

    From pasta bakes to burgers, noodles and more, we’ve got plenty of recipes under 600 calories to make sure you don’t have to bother with the stress of calculating it for yourself.

    When cooking for the whole family we understand that calorie counting is at best mundane and at worst torturous. So if you are following the diet, simply explore our meals under 400 calories, meals under 300 calories and meals under 200 calories to create different meal plans for each day.

    If you follow the 5:2 plan our calorie specific galleries might also be of use as in 2017 Dr Michael Mosley, the brains behind the popular diet, increased the fast day calorie intake to 800 calories.

    So what are you waiting for? Take a look at our best 600 calorie meals below…

    600 calorie meals Cottage Pie
    This is an image 1 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Cottage pie

    516 calories per portion

    Easy to make, this delicious cottage pie is packed with delicious veggies, mince and a big dash of Worcester sauce.

    Get the recipe: Cottage pie

    600 calorie meals
    This is an image 2 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Salmon and asparagus with tarragon hollandaise

    521 calories per portion

    This salmon dish is easy to prepare and it's perfect if your entertaining but don’t want to put on a hugely calorific meal. Salmon is packed with healthy fats and you can serve with more veggies than just asparagus too.

    Get the recipe: Salmon and asparagus with tarragon hollandaise

    600 calorie meals
    This is an image 3 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Tom Kerridge’s butternut squash pasta bake

    575 calories per portion

    Tom's comforting butternut squash pasta bake is cheap, easy and on the table in an hour!

    Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge’s butternut squash pasta bake

    600 calorie meals Tuna pasta bake
    This is an image 4 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Tuna pasta bake

    580 calories per portion

    Tuna pasta bake is a real family favourite and given that it takes just 30 minutes to cook, we can see why! You can hide lots of veggies in the bake if your kids are a little fussy and make use of leftovers for lunch the next day!

    Get the recipe: Tuna pasta bake

    600 calorie meals
    This is an image 5 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Tom Kerridge’s crab mayo on griddled sourdough

    505 calories per portion

    Perfect for a light dinner and a good option for the warmer months of the year, this simple crab mayo on toast recipe takes just 10 minutes prep.

    Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge’s crab mayo on griddled sourdough

    600 calorie meals Melting middle lamb burger
    This is an image 6 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Melting middle lamb burger

    580 calories per portion

    These tasty lamb burgers have a delicious melted cheese centre that is sure to be popular with everyone! We’ve pan-friend the burgers but weather-permitting they could be finished off on the barbecue!

    Get the recipe: Melting middle lamb burger

    600 calorie meals Crab and chilli pasta
    This is an image 7 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Crab and chilli pasta

    580 calories per portion

    This speedy pasta dish takes just 25 minutes and is so light and fresh. Invest in a good quality olive oil for maximum flavour!

    Get the recipe: Crab and chilli pasta

    600 calorie meals Shepherd’s pie
    This is an image 8 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Shepherd’s pie

    580 calories per portion

    Shepherd’s pie is a classic family favourite and we can see why. Our recipe serves four but you could make double and freeze some for a rainy day!

    Get the recipe: Shepherd’s pie

    600 calorie meals Butternut and cheese penne
    This is an image 9 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Butternut and cheese penne

    580 calories per portion

    This veggie pasta dish only costs £1.45 and can be eaten hot or cold the next day!

    Get the recipe: Butternut and cheese penne

    600 calorie meals Spring sausage and mash
    This is an image 10 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Spring sausage and mash

    520 calories per portion

    Our lighter sausage in mash might be lower in calories but it doesn't compromise on flavour!

    Get the recipe: Spring sausage and mash

    600 calorie meals Fish chowder
    This is an image 11 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Fish chowder

    523 calories per portion

    This hearty fish chowder is super comforting and is perfect if you need a little pick-me-up. The smoked haddock has lots of B vitamins which are important for cell metabolism. So this dish is as good for you as it tastes!

    Get the recipe:Fish chowder

    600 calorie meals Prawn pad Thai
    This is an image 12 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Prawn pad Thai

    524 calories per portion

    Pad Thai is a classic Thai dish which makes the most of simple ingredients. Garnish with a squeeze of lime juice to make the dish really sing!

    Get the recipe: Prawn pad Thai

    600 calorie meals deep fried squid greek salad
    This is an image 13 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Deep fried squid greek salad

    525 calories per portion

    This dish is great if you're looking for a light lunch and it also makes a brilliant sharing dish!

    Get the recipe: Deep fried squid greek salad

    600 calorie meals Pan Haggerty
    This is an image 14 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Pan Haggerty

    523 calories per portion

    Pan Haggerty is a warming dish from Northumberland that uses potatoes as the star ingredient.

    Get the recipe: Pan Haggerty

    600 calorie meals Cheesy chicken Kiev
    This is an image 15 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Cheesy chicken Kiev

    528 calories per portion

    The calories for this recipe don't include any sides but keep it simple with a green salad and you can still stay under 600 cals!

    Get the recipe: Cheesy chicken Kiev

    600 calorie meals roast ratatouille halloumi salad
    This is an image 16 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Roast ratatouille halloumi salad

    529 calories per portion

    This delicious salad is so tasty and takes very little effort!

    The lemon dressing on the halloumi cheese is particularly good and helps keep the calories down without sacrificing any flavour.

    Get the recipe: Roast ratatouille halloumi salad

    600 calorie meals Quick kedgeree recipe
    This is an image 17 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Quick kedgeree recipe

    529 calories per portion

    Kedgeree is traditionally served at breakfast but it makes a tasty lunch or dinner too.

    Our recipe uses quail eggs fro a chic touch but normal eggs would work fine too.

    Get the recipe: Quick kedgeree recipe

    600 calorie meals Herby chicken schnitzel
    This is an image 18 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Herby chicken schnitzel

    529 calories per portion

    The kids are going to love these herby chicken schnitzels! They are just like nuggets but way healthier!

    Get the recipe: Herby chicken schnitzel

    600 calorie meals
    This is an image 19 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Antipasti open lasagne

    530 calories per portion

    Our Antipasti open lasagne is a lovely light dinner that will give you that pasta-fix without leaving you feeling bloated and heavy.

    Get the recipe: Antipasti open lasagne

    600 calorie meals Sole colbert
    This is an image 20 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Sole colbert

    532 calories per portion

    Sole colbert makes a lovely change from your usual fish and chips and it is healthier too!

    Sole is a cheap fish to cook and this recipe takes just 30 minutes.

    Get the recipe: Sole colbert

    600 calorie meals Sardine and spinach bread salad
    This is an image 21 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Sardine and spinach bread salad

    532 calories per portion

    This is a classic Italian bread salad which is traditionally known as panzanella.

    It's on the table in under an hour and takes just 20 minutes of preparation. This recipe serves four but you could always take leftovers for lunch the next day!

    Get the recipe: Sardine and spinach bread salad

    This is an image 22 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Healthy fish and chips

    536 calories per portion

    If you just cannot resist fish and chips but you're trying to be healthy, this recipe is perfect.

    The crispy breadcrumb topping is a great substitute to fatty batter and it's full of flavour. We've used white fish which is quick to cook and a great source of lean protein!

    Get the recipe: Healthy fish and chips

    600 calorie meals Scrambled egg and crab on garlic croutes
    This is an image 23 of 29

    600 calorie meals: Scrambled egg and crab on garlic croutes

    537 calories per portion

    The simple toasts make a tasty brunch, lunch or light supper!

    The whole dish is ready in 15 minutes and is perfect if you want a fuss-free meal that is packed with flavour.

    Get the recipe: Scrambled egg and crab on garlic croutes

    Courgette, garlic and herb oaty crust quiche
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 24 of 29

    Courgette, garlic and herb oaty crust quiche

    557 calories per portion

    This courgette, garlic and herb oaty crust quiche will wow your friends and family as it's super delicious and oh-so-easy to make. Trust us when we say, it tastes as good as it looks!

    This impressive quiche serves between 6 and 8 people and is perfect if you're opting for the light and healthy option instead of a full roast dinner. Serve with a fresh, crisp bowl of salad and enjoy!

    Get the recipe: Courgette, garlic and herb oaty crust quiche

    Sausage bake
    This is an image 25 of 29

    Sausage bake

    500 calories per portion

    A sausage bake is always a hit. This is a popular one on the site with over 200 reviews. It’s cheap to make plus you bung it all in one dish, so minimal washing up!

    Get the recipe: Sausage bake

    Hash 'n' eggs
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 26 of 29

    Hash ‘n’ eggs

    480 calories per portion

    Try this easy all-in-one dish of corned beef hash with eggs – perfect for breakfast or brunch

    Get the recipe: Hash 'n' eggs

    Squash and onion toad in the hole
    Image credit: www.ti-mediacontent.com
    This is an image 27 of 29

    Squash and onion toad in the hole

    545 calories per portion

    Squash and onion toad in the hole is a tasty twist on the traditional toad in the hole recipe using a similar recipe to Yorkshire pudding too.

    Get the recipe: Squash and onion toad in the hole

    Cheesy pesto gnocchi
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 28 of 29

    Cheesy pesto gnocchi

    500 calories per portion

    We just can't get enough of this delicious gnocchi dish flavoured with a rich Parmesan and pesto sauce and garnished with peppery rocket. Forks at the ready!

    Get the recipe: Cheesy pesto gnocchi

    Bacon and pea cheesy risotto
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 29 of 29

    Bacon and pea cheesy risotto

    538 calories per portion

    Fresh herbs, fresh vegetables and a good olive oil are all you need to make this super-simple but delicious pasta.

    Get the recipe: Bacon and pea cheesy risotto