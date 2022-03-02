We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make a change to your usual pasta salad lunches and try this fresh and juicy, fruity pasta salad.

This zingy little recipe was created by Slimming World, and we’re glad they shared it. We’d never have thought to mix fruit and pasta in a dish together, but why not? Plenty of savoury salads have fruit in them. You’ll be amazed how well they go together, especially with this light, lemony dressing. This dish is brilliant to serve up at a summer buffet as part of a spread of salads and healthy pasta recipes. It serves 4 as a main course, or 6-7 as a side dish. It only takes 30 minutes to make and you can easily multiply the ingredients if you need to. If you’re following one of their diet plans it works out at 2 syns per portion.

Ingredients For the dressing:

6 level tbsp extra light mayonnaise

Juice of 1 lemon

1tsp runny honey

1 level tbsp wholegrain mustard

3 tbsp each of finely chopped fresh chives and dill

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the salad:

300g dried short-shaped pasta

2 oranges, peeled and segmented

2 red apples, cored and roughly chopped

50g each of green and red seedless grapes

2 celery sticks, thickly sliced

6 spring onions, sliced

Method Make the dressing by mixing together all the ingredients in a large salad bowl. Season to taste and set aside.

Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Drain well.

Add the pasta to the salad bowl with the remaining salad ingredients.

Pour over the dressing and toss gently to mix well.

Top tips for making fruity pasta salad

The salad can be chilled until ready to serve and will keep up to 1 day, so make some extra and pack it into a lunchbox for tomorrow.

