We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From deliciously filling meals to homemade takeaway favourites, Slimming World has a range of cookbooks with something for everyone on the Slimming World plan.

Following the Slimming World plan just got a whole lot easier. Not only do we have lots of inspiring Slimming World recipes here at GoodtoKnow, we’ve now rounded up some of the best Slimming World cookbooks available to you – we’ve even included a brand new food diary for 2021.

Slimming World cookbooks have helped countless people lose weight while eating healthy, filling food. Some of their cookbooks go back decades but are still worth taking a look at. The methods of choosing foods may have changed over the years, but many recipes remain timeless favourites.

Here’s our pick of the cookbooks that could help you towards a healthier you in 2021…

Best Slimming World cookbooks for 2021

Slimming World Free Foods: 120 guilt-free recipes for healthy appetites

Food you can eat, in any quantity, whenever you’re hungry. And without having to weigh, measure or count a single mouthful. What’s not to like? Slimming World’s revolutionary concept of ‘Free Foods’ includes such staples as rice, pasta, lean meat and poultry. So you won’t feel as though you are missing out with delicious dishes such as a chicken curry or farfalle with a mixed bean salad.

Readers found the recipes easy to follow, though some felt more photos of the meals would be helpful.

VIEW ON AMAZON

Slimming World: World of Flavours

Simply starting a weight-loss journey can be daunting – with images of a few lettuce leaves and thin soup springing to mind. And what about all those wonderful international dishes you love so much? Will they be a distant memory?

Well, not with this great book. It’s packed with nutritional and lifestyle information and 120 delicious low-fat recipes from around the globe. You’ll still be able to indulge in Italy’s pasta dishes, Indian curries and Far Eastern stir-fries.

Many readers found that the recipes inspired them to try new dishes.

VIEW ON AMAZON

Slimming World Compatible Food Diary New Year 2021 Diet Journal Planner

Motivation is a key word when it comes to weight loss, and this bright, easy-to-use diary is the perfect way to record your progress. Each one-page-per-day is broken up into breakfast, lunch and dinner, with sections on hunger bars, mood tracking and treats. The diary also includes personal information, a weekly weigh-in and weight graph. The sassy stickers are a really fun way to stay on target. Finish each day with an ‘on plan’ or ‘off plan’ sticker to keep you motivated.

Some readers wished the planner was for longer than just seven weeks.

VIEW ON AMAZON

Slimming World’s best ever recipes: 40 years of Food Optimising

Slimming World was founded in 1969 in Alfreton, Derbyshire, by Margaret Miles-Bramwell, and this book marked the 40th anniversary. The title also refers to Slimming World’s highly successful weight-loss technique – Food Optimising – which means slimmers never have to go hungry. Inside you’ll find plenty of information, plus over 120 recipes for starters, traditional British dishes such as fish and chips, global classics and tempting desserts.

The book uses the old red and green days, but readers said it could be easily adapted to the new system.

VIEW ON AMAZON

Slimming World 30-Minute Meals: 120 Quick Recipes for Family Feasts

Fast food doesn’t have to be junk food. This handy book will help you turn out wholesome dishes that are ideal for the whole family, without spending hours in the kitchen. The 120 recipes cover everything from mouthwatering soups and starters to divine desserts. You’ll also find some filling snacks – such as ‘skillet’ pizzas, Tex-Mex tacos and grilled calamari with rocket.

The book was published before Slimming World’s new system was introduced, so some readers felt it needed updating.

VIEW ON AMAZON

Slimming World’s Everyday Italian: Over 120 fresh, healthy and delicious recipes

The Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest in the world. And Italian dishes are amongst the most tempting. Following Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan, the book has authentic recipes from Italy, with dishes such as Tuscan bean soup, steak tagliata with roasted vine tomatoes, and chilli and sage risotto. And who doesn’t love a guilt-free dessert?

Readers liked the fact that recipes had been ‘tweaked’ to fit the Slimming World method, for example avoiding cooking methods that involve frying.

VIEW ON AMAZON

Slimming World’s Curry Feast: 120 mouthwatering Indian recipes to make at home

Put the words ‘curry’ and ‘healthy’ together and what have you got? A heavenly combination, that’s what. This book has excellent one-dish suppers and family feasts, and allows you to indulge in your tastiest curry favourites while staying on your weight-loss journey. Try classics such as slow-cooked lamb rogan josh or aromatic Goan prawn curry. Vegetarians will love the tarka dhal or cumin-scented potatoes.

Readers found the dishes had an authentic taste, but the spiciness of some may have been tempered a little.

VIEW ON AMAZON

Slimming World Food Optimising

By adopting healthy eating habits for life, thousands of Slimming World members have reached their target weight. No foods are banned, there’s no calorie counting and there are hundreds of ‘free foods’ that can be eaten in unlimited amounts.

Video of the Week

In the first chapter of this book, we learn about the benefits of Food Optimising and how it can help us lose weight in a way that’s right for us. Subsequent chapters deal with Food Optimising menus and how to sustain weight loss. There are also over 120 great, easy-to-follow recipes, plus nutritional and lifestyle advice.

Some readers commented that, although the recipes are great, the book doesn’t follow Slimming World’s most recent programme, which they love.

VIEW ON AMAZON

So if you’re looking to start eating a little healthier this year, Slimming World could be your choice…