Love making a gingerbread house at Christmas? Well, you're certainly going to want to try this impressive gingerbread cuckoo clock.

Not only is the gingerbread clock entirely edible, but it also has clock hands that can move so you can set the time. It would be a wonderful festive centerpiece on a Christmas table or brought out with the Christmas cake at tea time. But it's not just good-looking, this gingerbread house tastes great too. The biscuit has a ginger zing while brown sugar adds a warming complex flavour, Christmas in every bite. Use our gingerbread cuckoo clock template to make your clock with precision.

Ingredients

For the gingerbread:

150g unsalted butter, softened

175g dark brown soft sugar

550g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

1tbsp ground ginger

100g golden syrup

75ml water

For the decoration:

Cocktail sticks, one cut to 3cm

1 medium egg white

250g icing sugar, sieved

Small piping bag

Jelly Tots, or other sweets for decoration

200g marzipan

Method

Beat the butter and sugar until soft. Add the remaining gingerbread ingredients and combine. Wrap and chill for 30 mins. Meanwhile, trace and cut the following shapes or print the template onto A4 paper and trace each element: Roof: 18x12cm / Side: 8.5x14cm/ Front: (top)15x(side)14x(base)15.5cm 3 x circles in 4cm 6cm 12cm diameters / A short 5cm and long 6cm clock arm / Cuckoo (smaller than the window) Heat the oven to 180C Fan/Gas 6. On a flour-dusted worktop roll out half the dough at a time to a thickness of 3mm. Transfer to a baking tray and use the stencils to cut out the dough, doing the front, sides and roof twice. If you have round cutters use these to stamp out the circles. Peel away the offcuts; re-roll. From the front panel cut a window and cut this in half and bake it to use as shutters. Use a cocktail stick to poke a hole through the centre of each circle, the end of the clock hands and the front panel through the centre of each circle is and where the clock will sit. Emboss the dough with shapes, if liked, before baking for 12 mins. While warm, re-pierce the holes with a cocktail stick, then set aside to cool. Meanwhile, make the icing. Using the paddle attachment on a stand mixer, beat the egg white until foamy. Sift over the icing sugar and mix in. Mix in a tsp of water at a time to give you a thick icing. Beat for 5 mins until smooth and glossy. Transfer some to a piping bag and the remainder to a Tupperware container, cover with a damp kitchen towel and chill. Lay the back panel flat with the best-looking side facing down. Position the long side of the roof panels against the outside rim of the back panel so the tops align to make a ridge. Spread icing over the inside seams to stick them in place. We used tins of food to keep the gingerbread in place while the icing dried. Attach the long edge of each side panel to the back panel and the short side to the roof. Thread the cut end of the 3cm cocktail stick into the hole of the smallest circle. Stick this in place. Poke this through the hole in the front panel, from the back to the front. Thread on the largest circle, then the remaining circle, sticking with icing. This will become the clock face. Snip a small end of the piping bag and use it to decorate the front with icing and sweets. Once set, thread the hands, then a sweet onto the cocktail stick to secure. Stick the front panel onto the back securing at the sides and under the rafters. Cover and leave to set overnight. Stick the bird in place and roll out the marzipan to a 2mm thickness. Cut out rounds to use as roof tiles. Starting from the bottom, stick these with icing in alternating lines until both sides of the roof are covered. Finish by covering the ridge.

Top tips for making a gingerbread cuckoo clock

Covering the roof with marzipan (or even fondant icing) 'tiles' is a beautiful way to conceal dodgy construction, so if yours comes out a little wonky don't worry as it's bound to look spectacular when it's finished.

Here are some more of our top tips when it comes to making this showstopping gingerbread cuckoo clock.

How long will gingerbread last? The gingerbread will keep well for a couple of weeks. As it gets old though it will get softer so is best eaten within a week or two.

What can I do with leftover royal icing? Around Christmas, we make a batch of royal icing to ice our Christmas cake, but it's also great for icing biscuits. You can add food colouring and a little water for a runnier consistency. Royal icing will keep well in the fridge for a week, cover the icing surface with a damp paper towel and store in a Tupperware container.

Where can you find a bird for a gingerbread cuckoo clock? We used a decorative bird in our gingerbread cuckoo clock. You can find one like ours on Not On the Highst. But instead of using a decoration, there will be enough dough left to make a bird out of gingerbread.

In this recipe, we use a stand mixer with various attachments. If you’re looking for a stand mixer our Food Editor Jessica Dady's KitchenAid Stand Mixer review explains more about the Artisan KitchenAid mixer and why it's the perfect machine for the job.

Like this? We've got plenty more gingerbread recipes to inspire including a classic gingerbread men recipe, deliciously sweet Welsh gingerbread by Paul Hollywood, and even an epic gingerbread cake with brandy buttercream too.