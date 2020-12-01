We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make a gingerbread house at home with the kids this Christmas with our delicious gingerbread house recipe.

This tasty gingerbread house recipe is just as fun to eat afterwards as it is to make and decorate. Learn how to make a classic gingerbread house with our step-by-step guide – it’s the ultimate Christmas bake to make with little ones over the Christmas holidays.

Decorate your house carefully ready for the big reveal on Christmas Day, or make it as a little project with the kids and you’ll have fun afternoon baking and decorating even it doesn’t turn out perfectly!

It’s easier than you might think to make a Christmas gingerbread house, especially if you use a gingerbread house cutter set. Then all you have to do is decorate your gingerbread house however you like, using any sweets you want (and let’s face it, there’s always plenty around at this time of year!)

Fancy making gingerbread men too? Our gingerbread men recipe shows you how easy it is! You could even turn your gingerbread men into reindeer gingerbread with this nifty trick!

Ingredients 90g clear honey

175g soft dark brown sugar

60g butter

350g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

1tsp ground ginger

1tsp ground mixed spice

1 medium egg

500g packet royal icing sugar

selection of sweets, to decorate

Method Heat the oven to 180C, gas 4. To begin making your gingerbread house pieces, melt the honey, sugar and butter in a pan over a gentle heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the mixture to cool slightly.

Sift the flour, baking powder, ginger and spice into a bowl. Add the cooled honey and egg, and mix together to form a dough.

Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface. Stamp out the house using cutters, or use paper to make your own template. You will need four walls (two squares and two squares with a pointed side that will make the gable ends of the house) and two rectangles for the roof for a basic model. Take the front section of the house and cut out the door and windows. Put the pieces of dough onto a lined baking tray and bake for 12-15 mins or until slightly browned. Leave to cool, then turn onto a wire rack to cool.

Make up the royal icing and fill a piping bag. Pipe around the door and windows, then pipe ‘tiles’ on the roof. Leave to set.

Pipe down the sides of the house and roof to stick them together. Stick sweets of your choice on the house with icing to decorate – and don’t forget the chimney. Dolly mixtures, Smarties, M&Ms and sprinkles all work really well when decorating a gingerbread house because they are so colourful!

Top tip for making How to make a gingerbread house Work out how big you want the walls of the house to be and make sure all your wall panels are the same size

Now you've just spent ages baking your gingerbread from scratch, you take it out of the oven and crack! A split right down the middle of your house's left wall. Now an easy step to try and help prevent your gingerbread from cracking is to refridgerate your dough before you roll it.

The longer you can leave it the better as it'll allow the ingredients to really absorb each other, we suggest a minimum of 2 hours chilling. You also want to make sure when rolling out your dough you roll it quite thin, the thicker the dough the stronger the chance of it cracking.

Gingerbread houses can be quite the fiddly edible craft. The last thing you want is for the walls to start collapsing as you're completing the finishing touches of your candy cane front garden. The key ingredient to help keep your house together is royal icing - it is the glue that holds everything firm whilst still keeping your house edible so don't be stingy.

Make sure your icing isn't too runny or things will get messy and quick! Have a look at our guide on how to make royal icing to help you achieve the perfect consitency.

