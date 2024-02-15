This grape focaccia recipe will change your mind if you thought Italian bread was only for savoury occasions.

This recipe requires a little kneading but if you’ve got a stand mixer with a dough hook it will take no time at all. If you do have to knead it by hand, it doubles up as a great stress reliever. Any leftovers are perfect for cutting into small squares and packing into lunchboxes or taking on a picnic. The recipe is also dairy-free making it a good dessert if you need some lactose-free inspiration.

Ingredients

500g (1lb 2oz) strong white bread flour, plus a little extra for kneading

7g sachet easy-bake dried yeast

1 1⁄2 tsp flaky sea salt

2 tbsp clear honey, plus extra to serve

3 tbsp olive oil, plus extra to serve

400g (14oz) seedless black grapes

2 tsp fresh rosemary leaves

2 tbsp demerara sugar

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Put the flour, yeast and 1tsp of the salt in a large bowl, and make a well in the centre. In a jug, stir together 300ml (10fl oz) lukewarm water, the honey and 2tbsp of the oil. Add to the flour, mixing to form a soft dough. Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface for 10 mins until smooth and springy. Transfer the dough to a clean, oiled bowl, cover and leave in a warm place for 1 hr, until doubled in size. Meanwhile, oil a 25x23cm (10x14 in) baking tray. Tip the dough onto a floured work surface, shape into a rectangle, then transfer to the oiled baking tray, pressing it out with your fingertips until it reaches the edges. Cover loosely and leave in a warm place to prove for 30-45 mins, until roughly doubled in size again. When the dough is almost ready, heat the oven to 200C (180C fan, Gas 6). Toss together the grapes, rosemary, 1tbsp sugar and remaining 1tbsp oil. Mix together, then press gently and evenly into the dough. Scatter with the remaining 1⁄2tsp salt and 1tbsp sugar, and bake for 35-40 mins, until golden and cooked through. Drizzle with a little more oil and honey before serving.

Top tips for making grape focaccia

For maximum satisfaction, we recommend serving the focaccia straight from the oven while the grapes are plump and oozy, but it’s also delicious at room temp. Revive leftovers in a warm oven or enough cold.

What other fruits could I bake into focaccia? Peach segments would work nicely with the rosemary in this focaccia or you could omit the herbs and use a combination of berries and demerara sugar for some crunch.

Can you make focaccia the night before? For a more intense flavour, prove the dough in the fridge overnight. Bring to room temperature in the morning then continue with step four of the method.

How unhealthy is focaccia bread? This recipe only has 0.5g saturated fat per portion, making it officially low-fat. It is also only 222 calories and so, when enjoyed in moderation it can be included as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

Jessica Ransom Social Links Navigation Food Writer “Now this might sound a little whacky, but a really delicious way to enjoy this focaccia is to slice a square in half horizontally. Toast each slice then add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to the base, drizzle over some melted dark chocolate, and sandwich together with the ‘top’. It’s a sophisticated ice cream sandwich and the flavours of vanilla, grapes, and olive are just so good together.”

If you don’t trust your hand-kneading technique and would also prefer to make less mess, use a stand mixer with a dough hook attached. Food Editor Jessica Dady has an in-depth Kitchenaid stand mixer review.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Design Series 4.7L Blossom - Artisan - View at KitchenAid This fancy mixer is a big investment but it will look stunning on your kitchen surface and will show visitors you’re serious about baking! We think this colour combo has the real ’wow’ factor but there’s lots of other choices if you want something neutral or maybe bright and bold is more your style.

For a simple classic recipe, try Paul Hollywood's focaccia. This sundried tomato and olive focaccia is a great savoury option and can be served as a snack, starter, or filled with your favourite fillings for a tasty sandwich. You might also like Paul Hollywood's cob bread loaf which makes excellent toast.