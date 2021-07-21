We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tender cutlets of lamb marinated in a simple four-ingredient marinade of olive oil, lemon, oregano, and seasoning.

This hearty Greek lamb with warm beans is packed full of protein, which will ensure you keep fuller for longer. Despite the high protein content, this dish is one of our low calorie meals at just 323 cals per portion. Each cutlet is served with leeks, green beans, and cannelloni beans all infused with garlic, butter, and basil.

Ingredients 8 lamb rack cutlets

Knob of butter

1 large leek, trimmed and finely sliced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

150ml (¼ pint) good chicken stock

100g (3½oz) fresh green beans, trimmed and chopped into short lengths

400g can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

Good handful of basil leaves

For the marinade:

3 tbsp olive oil

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp dried oregano

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method To make the marinade: Whisk together 2 tbsp of the oil, the lemon zest and juice, and oregano and season well. Put in a shallow, non-metallic dish with the lamb cutlets, coat them in marinade and leave for as long as you can – from 10 mins to overnight.

Warm the rest of the oil with the butter in a frying pan over a medium heat. Sauté the leek and garlic for about 10 mins, until soft but not brown. Add the stock and green beans, and cook for 5 mins, then add the canned beans and warm through for a few mins.

Meanwhile, heat a frying pan or griddle over a medium-high heat. Shake the excess marinade off the lamb cutlets and fry them for 3-4 mins on each side, depending on thickness.

Put the cutlets on 4 warmed plates. Add torn basil leaves to the bean mixture and spoon it on to the plates. Sprinkle with small basil leaves.

Top tips for making Greek lamb with warm beans

Beans and lentils are a healthy side alternative to potatoes, rice and pasta but you could always swap for any of these if you prefer. Just remember the calorie count will change.

You might also like...

How to cook a leg of lamb

How to cook lamb shanks

Leftover lamb recipes

Click to rate ( 40 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week