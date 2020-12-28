We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You’re going to love the Hairy Bikers‘ American-style vegan pancakes. These delicious pancakes are so easy to make at home and are a healthier option too.

These vegan pancakes are infused with cinnamon and use plant-based milk and are also egg-free which makes them suitable for both vegan and vegetarian diets.

The Hairy Bikers say; ‘Both of us like plant-based milk. It’s a great thing to have in the store cupboard and it really does make light fluffy pancakes. A generous pile of American pancakes is one of our favourite breakfasts and it’s great to have a vegan version. Just make sure the pan you have is completely non-stick, or use a really well-seasoned cast-iron pan. Take care when cooking the pancakes, and don’t flip them too soon or they may crack.’

The Hairy Bikers American-style vegan pancakes are perfect as a healthy brunch option or a lighter, guilt-free treat on Pancake Day.

Please note, nutritional information is based on using oat milk as the plant-based milk option. If you’re using almond, coconut or other this info may change.

Ingredients 200g plain flour (or spelt or wholemeal)

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp mixed spice

2 tbsp caster sugar

pinch of salt

300ml plant-based milk

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

coconut oil

To serve:

maple syrup

fresh berries

Method Mix the flour with the baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, spices and sugar in a large bowl. Stir in a generous pinch of salt. Mix the milk with the vinegar and stir – it should thicken slightly. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and combine but try to keep mixing to a minimum.

Heat a tablespoon of coconut oil in a non-stick frying pan or a cast-iron pan, pour it into the batter and stir.

Add some more coconut oil to the pan. Keep the heat at medium to high and spoon 4 small ladlefuls of batter on to the pan, making sure they are well spaced out. When they look set around the edges and large bubbles have appeared, carefully flip one of them over. If it is a deep brown, flip the rest and cook on the reverse side for another minute. Remove and set aside while you cook the rest of the pancakes in the same way.

Continue until you have used up all the batter, adding a little more oil to the pan each time. Serve with plenty of maple syrup and some seasonal berries. Recipe from The Hairy Bikers’ Veggie Feasts, available to buy now (Seven Dials, £11)

Top tip for making Hairy Bikers’ American-style vegan pancakes These pancakes are best made and eaten on the same day. If you want to make them ahead of time, you could prep the batter and store in a jug covered in clingfilm in the fridge for a day.

