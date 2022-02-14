We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These cinnamon roll pancakes are an absolute treat, packed with cinnamon spice and everything nice.

Unique, sweet and filling, these cinnamon roll pancakes are a tasty twist on our classic pancake recipe. And we’ve gone one step further and made them vegan-friendly too, swapping out regular butter and milk for a dairy-free alternative – so there’s no missing out come Pancake Day. This recipe makes 12 big pancakes, so there’s plenty to go around. Simply finish with an indulgent drizzle of icing sugar and maple syrup, and tuck in.

Ingredients 500g plain flour

2 tbsp baking powder

2 tsp salt

2 tsp vanilla essence

1 litre unsweetened almond milk

dairy-free butter, for frying

For the cinnamon mix

120g dairy-free butter

190g light brown sugar

10g ground cinnamon

For the icing

300g icing sugar

50ml maple syrup, plus more for drizzling

40ml water

Method Preheat the oven to 50c. Put the flour, baking powder, salt, vanilla essence and almond milk into a bowl and whisk together. Pour into a jug.

To make the cinnamon mix, put the butter in the microwave for a few seconds to melt (or melt in a small pan on a medium heat). Pour the melted butter into a bowl along with the sugar and cinnamon and stir to combine. Leave to cool and then transfer to a squeezy bottle or piping bag.

Put the ingredients for the icing into a bowl and beat until smooth.

Now cook your pancakes! Place the saucepan on a medium-high heat. Add ½ teaspoon of dairy-free butter and allow it to melt. Use a piece of kitchen paper to spread the melted butter around so the pan is fully greased. When the pan is really hot, pour half a cup or a small ladle of pancake mix into the centre.

Quickly grab your cinnamon mix and squeeze an even, steady swirl from the centre of the pancake spiraling out to the edge. Cook for about 3-4 minutes, during which time bubbles with appear on the top. Lift up the edge of the pancake with a spatula to check if it’s cooked underneath – if it feels dry and looks golden brown, it’s ready.

Flip and cook the other side for 1 minute, until it is perfectly golden brown.

Put the pancake on a plate, cover it with a tea towel and put it in the oven. Repeat to make all the pancakes. Remove from the oven and stack ‘em high on a plate. Drizzle artfully with the icing, then pour over lashings of maple syrup and serve.

Top tips for making cinnamon roll pancakes:

Don’t worry if you don’t have a proper piping bag. You can cut a hole in the end of a freezer bag and it will work just as well.

