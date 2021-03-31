We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Hairy Bikers are known for their delicious, filling pies and this chicken and tarragon version is no exception.

This hearty and flavoursome chicken and tarragon pie combines a whole cooked chicken, white wine, garlic, creme fraiche, and onions and is topped with crispy filo pastry and tarragon. Tarragon is an interesting spring herb, as it has a very unique and pungent flavour – which is similar to liquorice and aniseed, with a hint of vanilla as well. The Hairy Bikers suggest using shop-bought, but if you have time you could make your own filo pastry.

Ingredients Small knob of butter

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

150ml white wine

1 chicken stock cube

1kg whole cooked chicken (you can buy a ready-roasted one from your butcher or use 550g cooked chicken meat instead)

400ml crème fraiche

2 tbsp fresh tarragon leaves, roughly chopped

2 tbsp plain flour

Flaked sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1.5 litre pie dish

For the filo topping

40g butter, melted

4 filo pastry sheets (each about

32 x 38cm), thawed if frozen

Method Melt the butter with the oil in a large frying pan over a low heat, then add the onion and the crushed garlic. Fry gently for 5–6 minutes until the onion is softened, but not coloured, stirring occasionally.

Pour in the white wine, then crumble the stock cube into the pan and stir well until it dissolves. Simmer over a high heat, stirring constantly, until the liquid has reduced by half and thickened. Remove from the heat.

Take the skin off the chicken, then strip the meat from the bones and tear it into bite-sized pieces. Place these in a large bowl. Add the onion and garlic mixture and spoon the crème fraiche on top. Scatter over the tarragon, sprinkle the flour on top and season with a good pinch of sea salt and plenty of freshly ground black pepper. Toss everything together until just combined, then spoon into your pie dish. Preheat the oven to 210°C/420°F/Gas Mark 6½.

Now for the topping. Brush a sheet of filo pastry with melted butter and cut it into 6. Scrunch up each portion with your hands and place it on top of the filling. Repeat with the remaining sheets of filo until the filling is completely covered.

Bake the pie in the centre of the oven for 30 minutes or until the filo pastry topping is crisp and golden brown and the filling is bubbling beautifully.

You might also like...

Joe Wicks' chicken pie

Hairy Biker's steak and ale pie

Chicken casserole

Click to rate ( 1312 ratings) Sending your rating