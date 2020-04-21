We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Treat yourself in a healthy way with Joe Wicks' chicken pie - high in protein and lower in fat than traditional pies, this is one of our favourite Lean in 15 recipes.

Joe, AKA The Body Coach, makes this chicken pie with filo pastry, which isn’t as thick as puff pastry and has less fat. Joe says: ‘If you love chicken pie, this recipe won’t disappoint. It’s actually Lean in about 60 minutes but is such a nice treat that you won’t mind the extra effort. Plus, there’s cream and butter in it, so you know it’s going to taste incredible.’ This chicken pie includes spinach and mushrooms but we’d suggest serving with a few more vegetables to add some extra colour to your plate.

Ingredients 2 large knobs of butter

1 large leek, washed and chopped into 2cm pieces

200g mushrooms, roughly chopped

4 x 250g chicken breast fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces

250ml chicken stock

1 tbsp cornflour

100ml double cream

2 large handfuls of baby spinach leaves

About 6 sheets of filo pastry

Drizzle of olive oil

Salad or veg, to serve

Method Preheat your oven to 190°C (fan 170°C, gas mark 5).

Heat the butter in a large frying pan over a medium to high heat. Add the leek and mushrooms and fry for 2–3 minutes until they just start to soften. Crank up the heat to high, add the chicken pieces and fry for a further 2 minutes – the chicken won’t be cooked through at this point – then pour in the chicken stock and let it come to a simmer.

Meanwhile, mix the cornflour with 2 tablespoons of water until smooth, then pour into the pan, along with the cream. Bring back to the boil, stirring gently, and cook until the sauce thickens. Remove from the heat and stir in the spinach, then tip the whole lot into a pie dish about 28cm x 15cm. Set aside to cool a little.

Take a sheet of filo and roughly crumple it in your hands – there is no right or wrong to this method! Place the crumpled filo on top of the chicken filling in the pie dish and repeat with the remaining filo sheets.

Drizzle the pastry with olive oil, then bake the pie for about 20 minutes, by which time the filo will have crisped up and turned golden brown in places.

Serve up your pie with fresh salad or some vegetables.

More information

The Body Coach‘s plan has been created to give your body the energy it needs, alongside regular high-intensity exercise. As this Lean in 15 recipe is high carb, it's the perfect choice for a workout day.

We've rounded up Joe Wick's best cookbooks, including his most recent, 30 Day Kick Start Plan.

Click to rate ( 5414 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week