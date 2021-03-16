We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hairy Bikers’ easy chicken curry is bursting full of flavour, featuring a homemade tarka masala sauce with garlic, root ginger and green chillies.

Everybody has to have a killer chicken curry recipe under their belt, and this is one of our favourite go-to dishes to make on a Friday night. As you’re making this delicious Hairy Bikers’ chicken curry recipe from scratch, you can adjust the heat to make it as hot or as mild as you want it to be, so adjust the amount of chilli flakes accordingly. Si and Dave’s simple recipe for chicken curry takes only 15 minutes to prepare and 40 minutes to cook, so you can have it on the table in under an hour. Serve with rice and mop up the sauce with a chapati or two.

Watch how to make Hairy Bikers’ chicken curry

Ingredients 1kg boneless chicken breasts, cut into big chunks

1½ tsp ground black peppercorns and coriander seeds

¾tsp garam masala (blend of Indian spices, which you'll find in your local supermarket)

1tsp paprika

1½ tsp turmeric

½tsp red chilli flakes

2 fresh tomatoes, sliced

Handful of fresh coriander, chopped

3 bay leaves

450ml water

For the tarka masala sauce:

3tbsp sunflower oil, ghee or olive oil

2tsp cumin seeds

2 medium onions, peeled and chopped

1 head of garlic, cloves peeled and chopped

Small tin of chopped tomatoes

5cm piece of root ginger, peeled and chopped

2 whole green chillies

Method Wash the chicken and drain it well.

For the tarka masala sauce: Heat the oil in a large pan until fairly hot, add the cumin seeds and fry for 10 secs. Add the onions and fry until golden brown, then add the garlic and fry until slightly golden. Drain the tomatoes (keep the juice) and add them to the pan. Next add the ginger, chillies and cook until the oil begins to separate.

Put the chicken, salt, spices and chilli flakes into the pan and cook over a fairly high heat. Keep turning the chicken and continue to cook until the meat is sealed and browned and the liquid has evaporated. Add the juice from the can of tomatoes and about 450ml of water, bring to the boil and simmer over a medium heat for about 15 mins or until the chicken is tender. Add the fresh tomatoes about 3 mins before the end of the cooking time.

Sprinkle in the fresh coriander and bay leaves and serve with chapatis, boiled rice or puris (Indian bread). This curry recipe is taken from Mums Know Best: The Hairy Bikers’ Family Cookbook.

Top tip for making Hairy Bikers' chicken curry:

Remove the seeds in hot peppers before cooking. This reduces the heat for our kids but still leaves some flavour for the adults.