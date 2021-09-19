We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hairy Bikers’ sausage and egg muffins take just 10 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to cook.

These toasted English muffins are topped with tender sausages patties made by using readymade sausages. Top each muffin with a perfect fried egg and enjoy. If you want to make this delicious breakfast muffin a little naughtier serve with homemade chips or potato wedges for dipping into the runny egg yolk.

Ingredients 4 high-meat content sausages (about 65g each)

4 slices of reduced-fat cheese (optional)

low-cal oil spray

4 eggs

4 muffins

For chicken or turkey patties (instead of sausages)

250g lean turkey or chicken mince

1 rasher of smoked back bacon

1 tsp dried sage

1 tbsp tomato purée

flaked sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

Method Put a griddle pan over a high heat and leave it to get really hot – for at least 5 minutes. If using sausages, remove the skins and shape each one into a very flat, round patty.

If you want to serve the chicken or turkey patties instead of sausages, put the mince in a bowl. Trim the bacon of fat and dice it as finely as you can, then add it to the bowl with the sage and the tomato purée. Season well with salt and lots of black pepper. Form the mixture into 4 patties.

When the griddle is too hot to hold your hand over, add the patties. Grill for 3 minutes on each side, adding a cheese slice, if using, to each for the last minute. If the griddle pan is hot enough, the patties will not stick.

Spray a large frying pan with a low-cal oil. Break the eggs into the pan and cook them over a medium heat until the whites are just set.

Meanwhile, split and toast the muffins. Add a patty to 4 of the muffin halves. If you have time, trim the eggs for neatness and place an egg on top of each patty. Top with the remaining muffin halves and serve immediately. If you want to reduce the calorie count a little, leave off the top muffin.

Top tips for making sausage and egg muffins

For the freshest flavour, make and eat these muffins immediately. If you’d rather have chicken or turkey patties instead you can swap the sausage for mince and make patties from scratch.

