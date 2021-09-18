Trending:

English muffins recipe

Click to rate
(40 ratings)
Sending your rating
Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
makes: 6 - 8
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 20 min
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Whip up a batch of traditional English muffins in just three simple steps. It takes just five ingredients to make these classics.

    Topped with scrambled egg, smoked salmon, or simply with a spread of butter, nothing beats homemade English muffins. These golden buns are made with just a handful of store cupboard ingredients; flour, salt, yeast, sunflower oil, and water. Baked in just 20 minutes.

    Ingredients

    • 500g strong plain flour
    • 1tsp salt
    • 1 sachet easy-blend dried yeast
    • 2tblsp sunflower oil
    • 300ml warm water
    • You will also need:
    • 8-9cm round cutter
    • Baking sheets, greased
    • Cling film

    Method

    • Sift the flour and salt into a large bowl. Stir in the yeast. Mix together 300ml warm water and oil and pour into the flour. Mix together well, until the ingredients bind together, then knead for 5-10 minutes, until smooth and elastic.

    • Roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface to a thickness of about 1cm. Use the cutter to cut out rounds. Place the rounds, well spaced out, on a baking sheet. Cover with oiled cling film and leave in a warm place, until about doubled in size.

    • Heat a griddle or frying-pan over a moderate heat. Grease the griddle or pan lightly. Slide a palette knife under the muffins, and carefully transfer to the hot pan. Cook 3 or 4 at a time for 3-4 minutes on each side, until lightly golden. Remove from the pan and keep warm if serving immediately or transfer to a wire rack to cool.

    Top tips for making English muffins

    These muffins will keep for up to 3 months in the freezer. Defrost for around 4 hours and serve toasted.

    You might also like…
    Brunch recipes
    How to make scrambled egg
    Scrambled egg muffins

    Click to rate
    (40 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    Related Recipes

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More

    Latest Recipes