Whip up a batch of traditional English muffins in just three simple steps. It takes just five ingredients to make these classics.

Topped with scrambled egg, smoked salmon, or simply with a spread of butter, nothing beats homemade English muffins. These golden buns are made with just a handful of store cupboard ingredients; flour, salt, yeast, sunflower oil, and water. Baked in just 20 minutes.

Ingredients 500g strong plain flour

1tsp salt

1 sachet easy-blend dried yeast

2tblsp sunflower oil

300ml warm water

You will also need:

8-9cm round cutter

Baking sheets, greased

Cling film

Method Sift the flour and salt into a large bowl. Stir in the yeast. Mix together 300ml warm water and oil and pour into the flour. Mix together well, until the ingredients bind together, then knead for 5-10 minutes, until smooth and elastic.

Roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface to a thickness of about 1cm. Use the cutter to cut out rounds. Place the rounds, well spaced out, on a baking sheet. Cover with oiled cling film and leave in a warm place, until about doubled in size.

Heat a griddle or frying-pan over a moderate heat. Grease the griddle or pan lightly. Slide a palette knife under the muffins, and carefully transfer to the hot pan. Cook 3 or 4 at a time for 3-4 minutes on each side, until lightly golden. Remove from the pan and keep warm if serving immediately or transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Top tips for making English muffins

These muffins will keep for up to 3 months in the freezer. Defrost for around 4 hours and serve toasted.

