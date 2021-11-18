We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cheap and so simple to make, these glazed parsnips are so versatile they go with anything from a Christmas Day feast, to a Sunday roast, to a simple weeknight supper.

This Hairy Bikers’ honey roast parsnips recipe is brilliant because it’s so simple. There is no parboiling required, and just three ingredients, plus salt and pepper. Parsnips are one of our favourite autumn winter vegetables, in season from late summer until about March. At the beginning of the season they are usually smaller, and look pretty when they are roasted just halved down the middle, rather than chopped. Later in the season they get bigger and sweeter, especially after the first frost. Really large ones can get woody in the centre – in this case you can always cut out and discard the core. Like potatoes, honey roast parsnips are especially tasty roasted in hot goose fat. Don’t worry if you don’t have any though. Using vegetable oil works very well too, and of course it makes them suitable for vegetarians.

Ingredients 1kg parsnips

2 tbsp goose fat or vegetable oil

Lots of cracked black pepper and a sprinkling of sea salt

2 tbsp honey or maple syrup

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/355°F/Gas 4. Peel and cut the parsnips into chunks. We tend to cut off the pointy end and then cut the stouter top into pieces roughly the same size so they roast evenly. Smaller parsnips can just be peeled and cut in half lengthways. Heat the oil or goose fat in a roasting tin until smoking.

Toss the parsnip pieces in the hot fat or oil until they are nicely coated, then sprinkle with the black pepper and sea salt. Place them in the oven and roast for about 45 minutes or until cooked and starting to turn golden. The exact cooking time will depend on how big you cut the chunks, so keep an eye on them.

Add the honey or maple syrup and roll the parsnips in the sticky juices. Return them to the oven for 10 minutes and continue cooking until golden.

Top tip for making Hairy Bikers’ honey roast parsnips

The Bikers' say: 'Don’t leave the parsnips in the oven too long or the honey (or syrup) will caramelise too much and turn black and bitter.' If you’re roasting potatoes at the same time, we recommend using different trays where possible so you can put the parsnips in a few minutes later, as they take less time to cook.

You might also like…

How to roast parsnips

Honey glazed carrots and parsnips

Honey and mustard parsnips

Click to rate ( 1142 ratings) Sending your rating