These honey and mustard parsnips are a brilliant sweet and savoury take on a traditional roast side dish.

Roasted parsnips are an essential element of any autumn/winter Sunday roast lunch. Crisp and golden on the outside, smooth and gooey in the centre, and so easy to prepare alongside your roast potatoes. But this simple five-minute trick added at the end of their cooking time makes all the difference. The honey brings out the parsnips natural sweetness, and the mustard gives them a kick. Together, they elevate the parsnips from a simple side into a really special dish – worthy of a place even on the Christmas dinner table. We love the texture a wholegrain mustard adds to the dish. However, if you like a little more spice, add a teaspoon of English mustard powder to the dressing as well.

Ingredients 1kg (2lb 4oz) parsnips

100ml (3½ fl oz) olive oil

3tbsp runny honey

4tbsp wholegrain mustard

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400ºF/Gas 6. Peel, trim and quarter the parsnips. If they are very large, cut the quarters in half.

Bring a pan of lightly salted water to the boil, then add the parsnips and simmer for 5 mins. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large roasting tin until smoking.

Drain the parsnips and add to the oil. Coat well, put into the preheated oven and roast for 40 mins, until crispy.

Mix the honey and mustard and pour over the parsnips, then crisp in the oven for a further 5 mins.

Top tip for honey and mustard roast recipe

Make sure there is enough space on your baking tray for the parsnips to lie flat and evenly spaced, with no overlapping. This allows them to cook faster and ensures no sticking up bits get singed.

