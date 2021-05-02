These simple Harry Potter cupcakes are ideal for making with the kids.
Celebrate Harry Potter with these easy Harry Potter cupcakes. This recipe is for two of each decoration, topping 12 cupcakes in total. Make a lightning bolt, snitch, scarves, glasses, broomstick, spellbook, and wands using ready-to-roll icing. These cupcakes are made using our classic cupcake recipe, which makes soft buttery sponges.
Ingredients
- A batch of 12 cupcakes
- For the buttercream icing:
- 110g unsalted butter
- 500g of icing sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tbsp milk
- Yellow food colouring paste
- For the decorations (makes 2 of each decoration)
- 2 x 100g red ready-to-roll icing
- 2 x 100g yellow ready-to-roll icing
- 2 x 100g black ready-to-roll icing
- 200g chocolate ready-to-roll icing
- 50g white fondant icing
- Red and gold edible glitter (optional)
- Yellow food colouring paste
- Tools you'll need
- 3cm and 2cm circle cutters
- Letter embossers
- Sharp knife
- Toothpicks
- Pen and paper
- Scissors
- Large sponge
- Drying mat
- Piping bag and nozzle of your choice
Method
Bake a batch of basic cupcakes and leave to cool.
To make the lightning bolts: With the paper and pen, draw a lightning bolt about 5cm size and then cut it out with the scissors. Use this as the template and place it on a sharp knife to cut the shapes out of the 100g of red icing. Cover in red glitter (optional). Leave on a large drying sponge to set.
To make the snitch: Roll out a sheet of yellow icing and cut into 2. Make two small balls from half of the icing. Cut 4 wing shapes out of the remaining yellow icing. You can add wing patterns with a toothpick. Stick the wings onto the sides of the balls with a brush of water. Dust with edible gold glitter and leave to set on the drying sponge.
To make the scarves: Roll 100g of yellow icing into a long sausage shape. Using really thin strips of red icing, lay them over the yellow icing, then with a rolling pin roll the red and yellow together. With your sharp knife, cut 2 long scarves and cut the ends to make scarf tassles. Cross the ends of the scarf over and leave to set on the drying sponge.
To make the glasses: Roll 100g of black fondant out and cut 4 large circles out with the 3cm circle cutter. Use the 2cm circle cutter to cut holes in the centres to make the glasses. Cut a small piece out of the remainder of the black fondant for the bridge of the glasses and stick between the 2 circles with a brush of water. Leave on the drying sponge to set.
To make the broomsticks: Take 75g of the chocolate fondant and cut int into 2 pieces. Mould 2 broom ends from these pieces then texturize them with a sharp knife. Roll 2 long sausage shapes with the remaining chocolate fondant for the broom handles and bend in the middle. Stick the broom handles to the brushes with a touch of water. Roll two tiny strips of yellow fondant stick across the top of the brooms and leave to set on the drying sponge.
To make the spell book and wand: Using the white fondant, form two book-like blocks and texturise the edges with a sharp knife to form the pages. Then, using 50g of the chocolate fondant, roll out and cut to the size of the blocks and wrap around for the book cover. Using the letter embossers, emboss ‘book of spells’ on the front and leave on the drying sponge to set.
For the wand, use the remaining 50g of chocolate icing and roll 2 long thin wands with a point at one end. You can texturise the handle with a toothpick and to give it some magic sparkle, brush the end with water and dip it into gold glitter.
To make the buttercream and decorate the cakes: Add all the ingredients to a large mixing bowl, then beat for about 5 minutes with an electric whisk. Fill a piping bag with the icing and attach a plain nozzle. If you don’t have a plain nozzle or piping bag you can use a freezer bag with one corner snipped off.
Fill the bag with the yellow buttercream and twisting the bag at the top as you go, pipe plain swirls onto the cupcakes by starting at the outside edge of the cupcake and working your way inwards and upwards into a swirl. Twist the top of the piping bag each time to keep the twist at the top of the icing. This stops you getting air bubbles. Place a decoration on each of the cakes.
Top tips for making Harry Potter cupcakes
Give yourself plenty of time to make the fondant cake toppers so you can perfect your designs.
You might also like…
Chocolate cupcake recipe
Vanilla cupcakes recipe
Red velvet cupcakes