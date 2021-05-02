Bake a batch of basic cupcakes and leave to cool.

To make the lightning bolts: With the paper and pen, draw a lightning bolt about 5cm size and then cut it out with the scissors. Use this as the template and place it on a sharp knife to cut the shapes out of the 100g of red icing. Cover in red glitter (optional). Leave on a large drying sponge to set.

To make the snitch: Roll out a sheet of yellow icing and cut into 2. Make two small balls from half of the icing. Cut 4 wing shapes out of the remaining yellow icing. You can add wing patterns with a toothpick. Stick the wings onto the sides of the balls with a brush of water. Dust with edible gold glitter and leave to set on the drying sponge.

To make the scarves: Roll 100g of yellow icing into a long sausage shape. Using really thin strips of red icing, lay them over the yellow icing, then with a rolling pin roll the red and yellow together. With your sharp knife, cut 2 long scarves and cut the ends to make scarf tassles. Cross the ends of the scarf over and leave to set on the drying sponge.

To make the glasses: Roll 100g of black fondant out and cut 4 large circles out with the 3cm circle cutter. Use the 2cm circle cutter to cut holes in the centres to make the glasses. Cut a small piece out of the remainder of the black fondant for the bridge of the glasses and stick between the 2 circles with a brush of water. Leave on the drying sponge to set.

To make the broomsticks: Take 75g of the chocolate fondant and cut int into 2 pieces. Mould 2 broom ends from these pieces then texturize them with a sharp knife. Roll 2 long sausage shapes with the remaining chocolate fondant for the broom handles and bend in the middle. Stick the broom handles to the brushes with a touch of water. Roll two tiny strips of yellow fondant stick across the top of the brooms and leave to set on the drying sponge.

To make the spell book and wand: Using the white fondant, form two book-like blocks and texturise the edges with a sharp knife to form the pages. Then, using 50g of the chocolate fondant, roll out and cut to the size of the blocks and wrap around for the book cover. Using the letter embossers, emboss ‘book of spells’ on the front and leave on the drying sponge to set. For the wand, use the remaining 50g of chocolate icing and roll 2 long thin wands with a point at one end. You can texturise the handle with a toothpick and to give it some magic sparkle, brush the end with water and dip it into gold glitter.

To make the buttercream and decorate the cakes: Add all the ingredients to a large mixing bowl, then beat for about 5 minutes with an electric whisk. Fill a piping bag with the icing and attach a plain nozzle. If you don’t have a plain nozzle or piping bag you can use a freezer bag with one corner snipped off.