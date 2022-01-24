We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Healthy fish and chips teams lean white fish with a crispy crumb topping and oven-roasted chips.

We love eating fish and chips by the seaside, but that traditional deep battered, deep fried method can be a drain on a calorie count. In fact, a large fish and chips from a chippy averages between 850 and 1000 calories per portion. Don’t despair, this version is under 550 calories and it still tastes great. Adding almonds to the breadcrumbs makes for such a tasty crumb. Meanwhile mixing sweet potato in with the regular potato chips reduces the carb level and calories. Don’t ditch the white potato completely though – they are a good source of nutrients.

Ingredients 200g firm white fish

30g whole almonds

30g wholemeal breadcrumbs

½ bunch parsley

1 clove garlic, crushed

15g grated Parmesan

1 beaten egg, seasoned

For the chips:

1 sweet potato

1 regular potato

2 tbsp olive oil

Method Heat oven to 200ºC/400ºF/Gas 6. To make the chips, peel the sweet and regular potatoes and cut into finger sized chips. Arrange the chips on a baking tray and drizzle with 2 tbsp olive oil, season well with salt and pepper, then roast for 20 mins until crispy.

Meanwhile, blitz the almonds in a small food processor, until roughly ground, then combine with the breadcrumbs, parsley, garlic, Parmesan and beaten egg.

Spread the bread topping over the fish fillet and bake in the hot oven for 15 mins. Pop under the grill for a few mins if the topping needs to crisp up a little more.

Serve the cooked fish with the chips and your choice of ketchup, mayo, or tartare sauce.

Top tips for making healthy fish and chips

Use any firm white fish, but check packaging for the MSC blue tick logo to make sure it has been sustainably fished.

You might also like…

600 calorie meals

Low calorie meals

Healthy fish recipes

Click to rate ( 25 ratings) Sending your rating