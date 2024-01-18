Our herby chicken with Romesco sauce takes 20 minutes to cook and can be enjoyed warm or cold.

This healthy recipe has only three steps in the method and can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner. The sauce can be made ahead and if you have any leftovers, try spreading it in sandwiches, serving with tortilla chips or crudités as a dip, or loosening it with some oil and use as a salad dressing.

Ingredients

4 chicken breast fillets

4tsp olive oil

6 sprigs oregano, chopped

Steamed greens, such as kale, fine beans, or Tenderstem broccoli

Lemon wedges, to serve

For the sauce:

30g (1oz) sun-dried tomatoes, soaked in warm water for 20 mins, then drained

45g (11⁄2oz) whole almonds, roasted, plus extra for garnish

200g (7oz) roasted red peppers from a jar, drained

1 large garlic clove

1tbsp sherry vinegar

3tsp smoked paprika

75ml (3 oz) olive oil

Method

For the sauce, put the tomatoes in a food processor with the almonds, peppers, garlic, vinegar, and paprika. Blitz until combined. Slowly pour in most of the oil, reserving a little to drizzle over when serving. Heat a non-stick pan to high. Brush the chicken with oil, and sprinkle over the oregano. Add to the pan, season, and reduce the heat to medium. Cook for 4-5 mins on each side until cooked through. Use a digital probe to check the chicken is cooked – it should read 74C. Remove from the pan and rest for 5 mins. Divide the sauce between 4 plates and top with a chicken breast and greens. Garnish with almonds, and serve with lemon wedges.

Top tips for making our herby chicken with Romesco sauce

We like the flavour of oregano but you can use thyme, rosemary, or even basil if you prefer.

What is the difference between romesco and romanesco? Romesco is a rich sauce from Spain whereas romanesco is a vegetable that is similar to cauliflower.

What is Romesco sauce made of? This thick sauce is usually made from a combination of charred tomatoes, peppers, almonds, and bread. Additional flavourings like garlic, oil, and vinegar are common. Some recipes also add chilli or red pepper flakes for some subtle spice.