Slimming World’s rustic garlic chicken tray bake is an easy one-pot dinner made with chicken thighs.

This rustic garlic chicken tray bake by Slimming World bakes 12 large chicken thighs on a bed of sweet, roasted vegetables including vine tomatoes, courgette, and onions. Infused with garlic, rosemary, and dried red chilli flakes, each chicken thigh is bursting with flavour.

Ingredients Low-calorie cooking spray

12 Large skinless chicken thighs

600g Desirée potatoes, peeled and cut into 2.5mm thick slices

800g Medium vine tomatoes, halved

2 Courgettes, thickly sliced

3 Large onions, peeled and thickly sliced

4 Garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

4-5 Small rosemary sprigs

4tbsp Finely chopped fresh parsley

1tsp Dried red chilli flakes

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

250ml Boiling chicken stock

Method To make this chicken thigh recipe, preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4. Spray a large frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat.

Season the chicken thighs, add to the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.

Spray the potatoes with low-calorie cooking spray and add to the pan in a single layer. Cook for around 5 minutes on each side until lightly browned. Remove from the heat.

Spray a medium roasting tray with low-calorie cooking spray and layer the base with the tomatoes, courgettes, onions and potatoes.

Place the chicken on top of the vegetables in a single layer and sprinkle over the garlic, herbs, chilli flakes and the lemon zest and juice.

Pour the stock over the chicken and vegetables, cover with foil and bake in the oven for 1½ hours until the potatoes are soft and the chicken is tender, removing the foil for the last 10 minutes of cooking.

Bring the tray to the table and let everyone help themselves. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tips for making Slimming World’s rustic garlic chicken tray bake

This recipe uses Desirée potatoes but you could always swap these for new potatoes instead.

