These steak and ale individual pies topped with buttery, golden pastry, each the right size for one perfect portion.
These miniature meaty pies are ideal for when you're cooking for guests. Making one pie per person makes it a doddle to cater to specific portions. Plus your visitors will feel like they're in a fancy gastropub when you serve up a single per for each person. We've made our own pastry to top this pie. It's quick and easy to do and does make the end result even more special. That said if you're short on time, these work really well with shop-bought shortcrust pastry too.
Ingredients
- 1 chuck or stewing steak, approx. 150g, into 2.5cm/1inch cubes
- ½ onion, finely chopped
- ½ carrot or 1 small carrot, chopped
- 1 tsp butter
- 1 small garlic clove, crushed
- 1 tbsp flour
- 100ml dark ale
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp beef stock or ¼ of a stock cube
- 50g frozen peas
For the pastry:
- 60g flour
- 30g cold butter, grated
- 1 egg, beaten
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- For the filing: fry the beef for a minute each side to brown, set aside on a plate. In the same pan, cook the onion and carrot in the butter until softened. Add the garlic clove and cook for another minute. Stir in the flour and slowly add the ale, whisking continuously until thickened. Add the Worcestershire sauce and stock along with 100ml water. Place the beef cubes back in the mixture and cover to cook over a low heat for 45 mins. Remove and allow the mixture to cool slightly.
- For the pastry: Mix the flour and cold grated butter in a large bowl. Add half of the egg, and bring together to form a soft dough. Place, covered, in the fridge for 20 mins to rest.
- Remove the pastry from the fridge, and roll out to the thickness of a £1 coin.
- Once the filling has cooled slightly, spoon it into a small pie dish and top with the pastry. Crimp or fork the edges, brush with the other half of the egg and bake in the oven for 20-25 mins until golden brown and cooked through.
- Serve warm with a green salad or creamy mashed potato and peas.
Top tip for making steak and ale individual pies
This recipe serves one (great if you want something special all to yourself). However, because each pie is it's own dish, it's really easy to simply multiply all the ingredients by how many you're catering for to cook them in numbers.
You might also like...
Jules is a creative and talented Food Editor with over 12 years' experience in the food industry across brands and magazine titles. Jules' experience is cast and varied, from food Editor to food writing. She is also passionate about food sustainability and has an amazing talent for food Styling.
-
Easy cottage pie
Packed with tender minced beef, rich tomatoes, and an indulgent creamy mash, this classic cottage pie recipe is a family favourite...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Hairy Bikers' steak and ale pie
The Hairy Bikers' steak and ale pie recipe is an absolute classic. Learn how to make a rich meaty pie filling and soft buttery pastry...
By Hairy Bikers • Published
-
Chicken and mushroom pie
This chicken and mushroom pie recipe is the ultimate comfort food. It's made with double cream, and white wine, and is infused with thyme...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Steak and kidney pie
A warming, comforting steak and kidney pie, perfect for chilly evenings and family suppers. Serve with mash for a really classic meal.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Slimming World steak and Guinness pie
This deep-filled steak and Guinness pie is filled with generous chunks of lean meat in a rich sauce, and topped with a flakey, golden puff pastry
By Slimming World • Published
-
Rosemary Conley's beef steak pie
This healthy beef steak pie is packed with a lean meat and topped with a delicious flaky golden pastry topping.
By Rosemary Conley • Last updated
-
Mrs Hinch leaves the internet in shock with very bizarre dinner recipe
By Hayley Minn • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's romantic hotel dinner order will surprise you
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
This GENIUS parenting hack for never having to call your kids down for dinner again has gone viral
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published