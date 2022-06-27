Slimming World's steak and Guinness pie makes a great weekend supper - you'd never even know it's a healthy option at all.
This recipe for Slimming World (opens in new tab)'s steak and Guinness pie has it all. The pies are rich with stout-laced gravy and topped with a lighter version of flakey golden pasty. Plus the recipe already includes a delicious guilt-free side dish: sprout mash. Sprouts might not be everyone's favourite vegetable, but serving them shredded and tossed in with the mash is a revelation. Make sure you don't overcook them, so they keep their vibrant green colour and fresh taste, and you might even find your persuade some new sprout-lovers.
Ingredients
- Low-calorie cooking spray
- 600g fillet steak, all visible fat removed, cut into small chunks
- 400g button mushrooms, quartered
- 200g celeriac, peeled and cut into small cubes
- 200g small shallots, peeled
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- A small handful of fresh thyme, finely chopped
- 200ml beef stock
- 2 tbsp Guinness
- 1 level tbsp gravy granules
- 100g Jus-Rol Light Puff Pastry
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
For the mash:
- 800g floury potatoes, such as Desiree or King Edward, peeled and roughly chopped
- 400g Brussel sprouts, finely shredded
- 100ml hot vegetable stock
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Preheat your oven to 220°C/425F/Gas mark 7. Place a large, heavy-based frying pan sprayed with low calorie cooking spray over a high heat. Add the steak and stir-fry for 5-6 minutes, until browned.
- Add the mushrooms, celeriac, shallots, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, stock, Guinness and gravy granules and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 6-8 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened.
- Remove from the heat and divide the mixture between 4 deep, oval pie dishes, each about 12cm long.
- Roll out the pastry and cut out 4 lids to fit the pie dishes. Brush the rims of the dishes with water, cover the pies with the pastry lids and press down with a fork. Brush each lid with the beaten egg. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until risen and golden.
- Meanwhile, boil the potatoes for 12-15 minutes, or until tender, adding the sprouts for the last 5 minutes. Drain, return to the pan and add the stock. Season and mash well then serve immediately.
Top Tip for making Slimming World steak and Guinness pie
Swap the steak for lamb instead - just adjust the cooking time accordingly
Slimming World is a weight management organisation that dates back from 1969. It holds thousands of weekly groups for members all over the UK influencing millions of people to eat healthier and manage their weight. From breakfast to lunch, from dinner to dessert, we’ve got lots of healthy and simple Slimming World recipes and ideas to keep you on track when it comes to taking part of the Slimming World plan.
