This James Martin cottage pie is simple and quick to make, using tinned ingredients top speed up the prep work.

Unlike a traditional cottage pie, it's topped with a mix of regular potato and sweet potato, so it has a lovely vibrant orange colour as well as the distinct sweet taste. The filling is meat, but bulked up with a tin of vegetable hot pot to give it a dark, rich and tasty sauce. If you can't find hotpot, you can use a tin of chopped tomatoes mixed with some beef stock instead. This bake is ready in under and hour.

Ingredients

250g minced beef

400g can vegetable hot pot/stew

300g can carrots, drained

1 potato, peeled and cut into chunks

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

2 tsp whole grain mustard

1 tbsp milk

A knob of butter

50g cheddar cheese, grated

1 tbsp oil

Salt and pepper

Method

Heat the oil in a large pan. Add the minced beef and cook until browned. Add the vegetable hot pot and carrots. Simmer for 20 mins. Meanwhile bring a large pan of water to the boil and add the two types of potatoes. Simmer for 15 mins or until tender. Drain, return to the pan and mash with the mustard, milk and butter. When the mince is cooked, check the seasoning and spoon into an ovenproof dish. Spread the mashed potato over the meat and sprinkle with the cheese. Place under a preheated grill for 5-10 mins or until the top is beginning to turn brown.

Top tip for making this James Martin cottage pie

The mustard in this recipe will spice up your mash, but if you're not to keen on mustard try replacing it with horseradish sauce.

