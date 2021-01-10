We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Easy to make, this delicious cottage pie is packed with delicious veggies, mince, and a big dash of Worcestershire sauce for an extra kick of flavour.

This scrumptious cottage pie recipe is packed with the goodness of onions, carrots, chestnut mushrooms, tomatoes, and of course plenty of mince. According to research conducted by Blueclaw, cottage pie was voted the nation’s favourite pie in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Rich in protein and vegetables, this recipe makes for a wholesome, satisfying meal for a family of four and is ready in just 50 minutes. This cottage pie recipe is an ideal meal for batch cooking as it can be easily adapted to feed bigger families too by doubling the quantities.

Ingredients 1tbsp sunflower oil

1 med onion, peeled and chopped

2 carrots, peeled and diced

500g minced beef

250g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

2 level tbsp plain flour

400g can chopped tomatoes

1 beef stock cube

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

450g mashed potato

Knob of butter

Method Heat the oil in a sauté pan or large frying pan, add the onion and carrots and cook over medium heat for about 5 mins, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have started to soften. Add the beef to the pan and cook for about 5-10 mins, stirring to break up the meat, until it browns. Once the meat is crumbly, stir occasionally to prevent it from sticking and burning, but don’t keep stirring it, otherwise, it just cools the mixture, rather than letting the meat brown. Add the mushrooms to the pan and cook for a few mins.

Sprinkle over the flour, then mix it in well and heat for 3-4 mins to cook the flour. The flour will absorb the fat that comes out of the meat, which will then thicken the sauce.

Pour in the can of tomatoes, sprinkle in the stock cube, and bring the mixture to the boil, stirring continually, then reduce the heat and simmer for about 10 mins, until it thickens slightly and the vegetables are tender. If the sauce seems very thick, just add a little boiling water.

Set oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Stir the Worcestershire sauce into mince, then spoon into a dish and level the surface.

Beat the potato to soften it and spread over the mince. Score the surface with a fork and put butter on top.

Bake in the center of the oven for about 20-30 mins, or until the pie is golden and the filling is bubbling. For a crisp, golden finish, sprinkle your cottage pie with lashings of cheddar cheese and pop under the grill for a few minutes longer. Serve straight from the oven.

Top tips for making cottage pie

If you want to give this cottage pie a twist you could swap classic potatoes for sweet potato instead. Sweet potatoes are a great source of fiber as well as being a good source of vitamin B and C.

You could also swap the meat for a vegetarian option using Quorn mince or doubling the amount of veg used to make a vegetable-based cottage pie instead.

How do you store leftover cottage pie?

Leftovers, once cooled, can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. You can also freeze leftovers either in portions or as a whole meal which will last about 3 months in the freezer.

Make sure you leave plenty of time for defrosting. To defrost thoroughly leave in the fridge overnight. Make sure the cottage pie is completely defrosted before reheating again. You can reheat in the oven using the same temperature and cooking times.

What can you serve with cottage pie?

Cottage pie is such a hearty meal you don’t have to serve it with anything if you’re happy with just the pie, however, if you’re looking for a side, a steaming bowl of freshly cooked greens is a good choice. Opt for tenderstem broccoli, runner beans, and spinach griddled in a little butter and seasoned.

If you’re serving cottage pie in the summer months you might opt for a lighter side of a freshly prepared salad. Some people also serve bread and butter with their cottage pie to mop up leftover juices from the pies' gravy.