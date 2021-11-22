We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A decadent apple stuffing with tangy green Granny Smiths, sweet parsnip and pork sausage meat.

With nine ingredients, this is a little more complex than the average stuffing recipe, but it’s worth the extra effort. Rather than breadcrumbs it uses starchy vegetables – potatoes and parsnips – to add bulk, for a deep, robust flavour, cut through with sharp green apple. Along with the apple, the herb sage is the star of the show. Sage has a long medicinal history, thought at different times to ward off everything from evil spirits to infertility, and from plague to toothache. However, in this apple stuffing it simply wards off blandly flavoured poultry.

Ingredients 2 large potatoes, peeled and chopped

2 onions, chopped

2 parsnips, peeled and chopped

50g butter

2 granny smith apples, peeled and chopped

1 handful mixed chopped sage and parsley

50g fresh breadcrumbs

100g pork sausage meat

1 egg

Method Boil the potatoes, onions and parsnips until soft, then drain. Melt the butter in a pan then add the veg and fry for 1 minute. Season really well, adding lots of pepper.

Stir in the apples and leave to cool.

Mix in the sage and parsley, breadcrumbs, sausage meat and the egg and season generously. Stuff your turkey or chicken and cook according to their recipe timings, or cook separately in a baking dish.

Top tip for John Torode’s apple stuffing

‘ For crispy yet moist-in-the-middle stuffing, don’t cook it inside the turkey – make it separately,’ says John.

You might also like…

Chestnut stuffing

Apple stuffing

Vegetarian stuffing

Click to rate ( 66 ratings) Sending your rating