We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sage and onion stuffing is an essential part of a delicious Sunday roast. This classic sage and onion stuffing recipe is really easy to make at home and tastes so much better than the packet version.

What’s a roast or Christmas dinner without a good sage and onion stuffing? Whether you’re looking to go the traditional route with your stuffing – inside the bird – or serve it as a side to your roast, it’ll add real aroma and flavour to your dinner. The original purpose of a stuffing was to absorb moisture from the meat while cooking but it’s so delicious, we’ve been known to eat the leftovers cold. This sage and onion stuffing recipe takes around 55 mins to make.

Ingredients 50g butter

1tbsp oil

1 large chopped onion

100g breadcrumbs

1tbsp chopped fresh sage

Method Heat the butter and oil, and cook the onion until softened. Stir in the breadcrumbs, sage and seasoning.

Put in a baking dish and cook in a preheated oven at 180C, gas 4 for 40 mins.

Take the sage and onion stuffing out of the oven and serve with your favourite roast turkey or chicken and lashings of gravy.

Top tips for making your sage and onion stuffing

Cooking Christmas dinner? It's always helpful to tick a few recipes off of the to do list before the big day. If you want to make your stuffing in advance you need to follow specific rules so that it is still safe to eat. To make it in advance you either need to freeze it, or cook it immediately. You should not refrigerate uncooked stuffing. If you've opted to freeze your raw ingredients you should cook these from frozen when ready to use. The other alternative is to prepare all of your ingredients but do not mix your wet and dry ingredients together until ready to cook.

Can you reheat stuffing?

Yes, stuffing can be reheated for you to enjoy warm, but should be done only once so if you're not going to eat it all make sure you portion it out. For best results you can reheat your stuffing in the oven, just place it into a baking dish covered with aluminium foil to avoid burning. Pre-heat your oven to 180°C and once ready you can put your stuffing in for 30 minutes.

Feeling adventurous? Try making your own homemade breadcrumbs to use in the delicious recipe with our simple guide.

Going meat free? Sage and onion stuffing tastes great with vegetarian dishes such as nut roast or plant-based meat substitutes.