We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

No street party spread would be complete without some Jubilee cupcakes.

These simple vanilla cupcakes are so light, fluffy and tasty – and so easy to bake. We’ve decorated them with a generous swirl of buttercream and topped them with patriotic red, white and blue sprinkles. Plus, of course, there are little flags to finish the effect. This recipe makes a dozen cupcakes. You can easily double everything if you’re making them for a big street party. Don’t worry if you’ve never iced cupcakes before – it’s not difficult and this recipe talks you through exactly how to make them look perfect.

Ingredients 150g caster sugar

150g butter

130g self-raising flour

20g cornflour

3 medium eggs

30ml milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the buttercream:

250g butter, room temperature

500g icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

30ml milk

You will also need:

Deep muffin tray

12 cake cases

Piping bag

Wilton 1M nozzle

Red, white and blue sprinkles

Mini Union Jack flags

Video of the Week

Method To make the cakes: Preheat your oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3. Place 12 cases in your muffin tin.

Beat the sugar and butter with the vanilla essence until light and fluffy (about 5 minutes).

In a separate bowl, combine the flour and cornflour. Add 1 egg, 1 third of the flour mix and a splash of milk to the creamed butter and sugar and beat until just combined. Repeat until all the ingredients are added.

Divide the batter between the 12 cases and bake for 20-25 minutes depending on your oven. Cool in the tins for 10 minutes before moving to a wire cooling rack.

To make the buttercream: Add butter, icing sugar and vanilla extract to a large mixing bowl, then beat for about 5 minutes with an electric whisk until smooth. Pour the milk gradually if you need to loosen the mixture.

Piping a swirl: Attach the nozzle to the piping bag and place in a tall glass, pulling the bag down around the glass. Fill the bag ⅔ full with the buttercream and twist at the top of the bag to close. To pipe a swirl, apply pressure to the top of the bag and pipe a star shape in the middle of the cake. Release the pressure and pull up quickly. Then, start at the outside edge of the cake and pipe around the star and build up into a swirl. When you reach the end of the swirl press down slightly, release the pressure and pull up quickly.

Finally, add the sprinkles and a flag.

Top tip for making these Jubilee cupcakes

If you're pressed for time, you can buy ready baked, un-iced cupcakes at supermarkets or catering shops (get 12 for £1 at Waitrose). Then all you need to do is ice them.

You might also like...

Jubilee cakes

British cakes

Jubilee cake recipe