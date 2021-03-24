Our kale and apple salad with peanut butter dressing has a zingy, nutty dressing that requires just four ingredients.
Using lime juice in this kale and apple salad gives you the acidity you need to make a peanut butter salad dressing without vinegar. This salad is enough to feed two people a light lunch but it would serve more if you plate it up as a side dish. For the most satisfaction, use seasonal salad leaves and enjoy this recipe from spring all the way through to winter.
Ingredients
- 100g kale, steams removed and torn into pieces
- 2tsp toasted sesame oil
- 1 apple, cut into matchsticks
- 50g feta, crumbled
- Handful of chives or spring onions, chopped
- 1tbsp mixed seeds
- For the dressing
- 1tsp sugar-free smooth peanut butter
- 1tsp toasted sesame oil
- 1/2tsp soy sauce
- juice of half a lime
Method
Start by rubbing the oil into the kale with 1tsp sea salt, this will bruise the leaves and make them more tender as they are eaten raw. Massage the kale for about 4 mins.
Place in a large serving bowl. Mix the ingredients for the dressing together then pour over the salad and toss together.
Top tips for making kale and apple salad with peanut butter dressing:
- If you want to make the salad a more substantial meal, serve with some grilled fish, or steak
- The peanut butter salad dressing is also delicious tossed over stirfried vegetables
- If you don't like kale, swap for baby spinach
- Swap the mixed seeds for a handful of toasted walnuts for added crunch or use a mix of the two if you prefer
- If you prefer, use tahini instead of peanut butter in the dressing
