Our kale and apple salad with peanut butter dressing has a zingy, nutty dressing that requires just four ingredients.

Using lime juice in this kale and apple salad gives you the acidity you need to make a peanut butter salad dressing without vinegar. This salad is enough to feed two people a light lunch but it would serve more if you plate it up as a side dish. For the most satisfaction, use seasonal salad leaves and enjoy this recipe from spring all the way through to winter.

Ingredients 100g kale, steams removed and torn into pieces

2tsp toasted sesame oil

1 apple, cut into matchsticks

50g feta, crumbled

Handful of chives or spring onions, chopped

1tbsp mixed seeds

For the dressing

1tsp sugar-free smooth peanut butter

1tsp toasted sesame oil

1/2tsp soy sauce

juice of half a lime

Method Start by rubbing the oil into the kale with 1tsp sea salt, this will bruise the leaves and make them more tender as they are eaten raw. Massage the kale for about 4 mins.

Place in a large serving bowl. Mix the ingredients for the dressing together then pour over the salad and toss together.

Top tips for making kale and apple salad with peanut butter dressing:

If you want to make the salad a more substantial meal, serve with some grilled fish, or steak

The peanut butter salad dressing is also delicious tossed over stirfried vegetables

If you don't like kale, swap for baby spinach

Swap the mixed seeds for a handful of toasted walnuts for added crunch or use a mix of the two if you prefer

If you prefer, use tahini instead of peanut butter in the dressing

