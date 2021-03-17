Seasonal food calendar: what fruit and veg is in season now?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wondering what seasonable food is in right now? From fish in February to April’s seasonal fruits and vegetables, our food calendar is here to help.

When foods are in season, there’s more of it which means lots of supermarket deals and offers on surplus organic food. Bulk-buy and you can learn to freeze food like meat which might be more expensive in another month. Or for example, when tomatoes are in season, make a batch of herby tomato pasta sauce and freeze in containers for pastas and soups.

So, if you’re wondering when you can start strawberry picking or when lamb is at its best, you’ve come to the right place. Take a look below to see what fruit and vegetables are in season each month and browse some of the recipes you could make with them too…

January seasonal food

The parties are over, we’re all carrying a little extra Christmas weight, so time to get healthy. Oranges and lemons are coming into season, root veg like parsnips and swedes are in abundance, and salmon makes its seasonal debut.

Fruits in season in January

Apples (Bramley)

Clementines

Kiwi fruit (in season from mid-Jan)

Lemons (coming into season)

Oranges (coming into season)

Passion fruit

Pears

Pomegranate

Vegetables in season in January

Beetroot (end of season)

Brussel sprouts

Cauliflower

Celery (end of season)

Celeriac

Kale

Leeks

Mushrooms (wild)

Parsnips

Potatoes (main crop)

Rhubarb (coming into season)

Shallots

Swedes

Turnips

Meat

Duck (end of season)

Goose (end of season)

Rabbit (available, but at its best Jul-Dec)

Turkey

Venison

Fish and seafood

Haddock

Mussels

Oysters

Salmon (coming into season)

Our favourite seasonal January recipes

February seasonal food

Only the hardiest of veggies are around in February – the only newcomer is purple sprouting broccoli – but there’s lots of lovely seafood in season. Keep the winter blues away with hearty recipes made with February’s seasonal foods.

Fruits in season in February

Apples (Bramley) (end of season)

Clementines (end of season)

Kiwi fruit

Lemons

Oranges

Passion fruit

Pears (end of season)

Pomegranates

Vegetables in season in February



Brussel sprouts (end of season)

Cauliflower

Celeriac

Kale (end of season)

Leeks

Mushrooms (wild) (end of season)

Parsnips (end of season)

Potatoes (main crop) (end of season)

Purple sprouting broccoli (coming into season)

Rhubarb

Shallots

Swedes (end of season)

Turnips (end of season)

Meat

Rabbit (available but at its best Jul-Dec)

Turkey (end of season)

Venison (end of season)

Fish and seafood

Haddock (end of season)

Mussels (end of season)

Oysters

Salmon

Our favourite seasonal February recipes

March seasonal food

In March, the weather (hopefully) warms up, getting you in the mood for lighter dishes with spinach, spring onions and watercress coming into season. Enjoy the last of the mussels and oysters.

Fruits in season in March

Kiwi fruit

Lemons (end of main season)

Oranges (end of main season)

Passion fruit (end of season)

Pomegranates (end of season)

Vegetables in season in March

Cauliflower

Celeriac (end of season)

Leeks (end of season)

Peppers (coming into season)

Purple sprouting broccoli

Rhubarb

Shallots (end of season)

Spinach (comes into season mid-March)

Spring onions (coming into season)

Meat

Rabbit (still available)

Turkey (still available)

Fish and seafood

Mussels (end of season)

Oysters (end of season)

Salmon

Our favourite seasonal March recipes

April seasonal food

Enjoy early spring in April and the seasonal foods that come with it, the most well-known, of course, being lamb. Asparagus and apricots make their debut, and it’s also the season for tuna and crab.

Fruits in season in April

Apricot (coming into season)

Kiwi fruit

Vegetables in season in April

Asparagus (coming into season)

Cauliflower (end of season)

Peppers

Purple sprouting broccoli (end of season)

Rhubarb

Spinach

Spring onions

Meat

Lamb (coming into season)

Rabbit (still available)

Turkey (still available)

Fish and seafood

Crab (coming into season)

Salmon

Tuna (coming into season)

Our favourite seasonal April recipes

May seasonal food

May is the month when seasonal food gets really colourful, with peas, carrots and cherries coming into season, along with aubergines and rocket. The first of the new potatoes arrive, sardines and pollock are available too.

Fruits in season in May

Apricots

Cherries (coming into season)

Kiwi fruit

Vegetables in season in May

Asparagus

Aubergines (in season from late May)

Carrots (in season from late May)

New potatoes (coming into season)

Peas (coming into season)

Peppers

Rhubarb (end of season)

Rocket (coming into season)

Spinach

Spring onions

Watercress (coming into season)

Meat

Lamb

Rabbit (available, but at its best Jul-Dec)

Fish and seafood

Crab

Pollock (pollack) (in season from mid-May)

Salmon

Sardines (in season from end of May)

Tuna

Our favourite seasonal May recipes

June seasonal food

Summer really kicks off in June. It’s the best month for broad beans, pak choi and courgettes, while strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and tomatoes have started to ripen. Haddock and mackerel also come into season.

Fruits in season in June

Apricots

Blueberries (coming into season)

Cherries

Kiwi fruit

Raspberries (coming into season)

Strawberries (coming into season)

Tomatoes (coming into season)

Vegetables in season in June

Artichokes (globe) (coming into season)

Asparagus

Aubergines

Broad beans (in season mid-June)

Carrots

Courgettes (coming into season)

Fennel (coming into season)

New potatoes

Pak choi (in season end of June)

Peas

Peppers

Rocket

Spinach (end of main season)

Spring onions

Turnips (summer season crop in season)

Watercress

Meat

Lamb

Rabbit (available but best Jul-Dec)

Fish and seafood

Crab

Haddock (coming into season)

Mackerel (coming into season)

Pollock (pollack)

Salmon

Sardines

Tuna

Our favourite seasonal June recipes

July seasonal food

Berries are in season and blackberries make their first appearance, along with melon and peaches. Sweetcorn, broccoli, beetroot and courgettes come into season and seafood lovers can enjoy fresh, seasonal scallops.

Fruits in season in July

Apricots

Blackberries (coming into season)

Blueberries

Cherries

Kiwi fruit

Melon (coming into season)

Peaches (coming into season)

Raspberries

Strawberries

Tomatoes

Vegetables in season in July

Artichokes (globe)

Asparagus (end of season)

Aubergines

Beetroot (coming into season)

Broad beans

Broccoli (in season from end of July)

Carrots

Courgettes

Cucumber (coming into season)

Fennel

New potatoes (end of season)

Pak choi

Peas

Peppers

Potatoes (main crop) (coming into season)

Rocket

Spring onions (end of season)

Sweetcorn (coming into season)

Turnips (summer season crop)

Watercress

Meat

Lamb

Rabbit (main season begins)

Fish and seafood

Crab

Haddock

Mackerel

Pollock (pollack)

Prawns

Salmon

Sardines

Scallops (from mid-July)

Tuna

Our favourite July seasonal recipes

August seasonal food

Mediterranean vegetables are everywhere in August, berries are still going strong, broccoli is abundant and nectarines come into season. Think salads and smoothies. There’s lots of fish and seafood around too.

Fruits in season in August

Apricots

Blackberries

Blueberries

Cherries (end of season)

Kiwi fruit (end of season)

Melon

Nectarines (coming into season)

Peaches

Raspberries

Strawberries (end of season)

Tomatoes

Vegetables in season in August

Artichokes (globe)

Aubergines

Beetroot

Broad beans

Broccoli

Carrots

Celery (coming into season)

Courgettes

Cucumber

Fennel

Pak choi

Peas

Peppers

Potatoes (main crop)

Rocket

Sweetcorn

Watercress

Meat

Lamb

Rabbit

Venison (may still be available)

Fish and seafood

Crab

Haddock

Mackerel

Pollock (pollack)

Salmon

Sardines

Scallops

Tuna

Our favourite August seasonal recipes

September seasonal food

September marks the end of summer berries, but there’s lots of other fruit like apples, plums, grapes, figs and pears. Pumpkin, squash, kale and leeks make their debut, lamb makes a comeback and it’s the start of the mussels season.

Fruits in season in September

Apples (Bramley) (coming into season)

Apricots (end of season)

Blackberries

Blueberries (end of season)

Grapes (short season to October)

Figs (coming into season)

Melon

Nectarines

Peaches (end of season)

Pears (coming into season)

Plums (coming into season)

Raspberries (end of season)

Tomatoes

Vegetables in season in September

Artichokes (globe)

Aubergines

Beetroot

Broad beans (in season until early Sep)

Broccoli

Butternut squash (coming into season)

Carrots

Celery

Celeriac (coming into season)

Courgettes

Cucumber (end of season)

Fennel

Kale (coming into season)

Leeks (coming into season)

Pak choi (end of season)

Peas

Peppers

Potatoes (main crop)

Pumpkin (coming into season)

Rocket

Sweetcorn

Watercress

Meat

Duck (coming into season)

Goose (coming into season)

Lamb

Rabbit

Venison (coming into season)

Fish and seafood

Crab

Haddock

Mackerel

Mussels (coming into season)

Pollock (pollack)

Salmon

Sardines

Scallops

Tuna (until end Sep)

Our favourite seasonal September recipes

October seasonal food

Autumn’s still great for fruit and veg. It’s the start of the season for wild mushrooms, cranberries and shallots, while squash and pumpkin are widely available. Oysters start their season and its turkey time too.

Fruits in season in October

Apples (Bramley)

Blackberries (end of season)

Cranberries (coming into season)

Grapes (end of season)

Figs

Melon (end of season)

Nectarines (end of season)

Pears

Plums (end of season)

Tomatoes (end of season)

Vegetables in season in October

Artichokes (globe)

Aubergines (until mid-October)

Beetroot

Broccoli (end of season)

Butternut squash

Carrots (end of season)

Celery

Celeriac

Courgettes (end of season)

Fennel (end of season)

Kale

Leeks

Mushrooms (wild) (coming into season)

Parsnips

Peas (end of season)

Peppers (end of season)

Potatoes (main crop)

Pumpkin

Rocket (end of season)

Shallots (coming into season)

Sweetcorn (end of season)

Swedes (until mid-Oct)

Turnips (winter crop coming into season)

Watercress

Meat

Duck

Goose

Lamb (end of season)

Rabbit

Turkey (coming into season)

Venison

Fish and seafood

Crab

Haddock

Mackerel

Mussels

Oysters (coming into season)

Pollock (pollack)

Prawns (end of season)

Salmon (end of season)

Scallops

Our favourite seasonal October recipes

November seasonal food

Root vegetables like swedes and parsnips sweeten in the November frost and as the festive season approaches, chestnuts, clementines and passion fruit are easy to come by. It’s also the season for the love-hate Brussels sprout.

Fruits in season in November

Apples (Bramley)

Clementines (coming into season)

Cranberries

Figs (end of season)

Passion fruit (coming into season)

Pears

Vegetables in season in November

Artichokes (globe) (end of season)

Beetroot

Brussels sprouts (in season from end of Nov)

Butternut squash (end of season)

Celery

Celeriac

Kale

Leeks

Mushrooms (wild)

Parsnips

Potatoes

Pumpkin

Shallots

Swedes

Turnips

Watercress (until early Nov)

Meat

Duck

Goose

Rabbit

Turkey

Venison

Fish and seafood

Crab (end of season)

Haddock

Mussels

Oysters

Pollock (pollack)

Scallops

Our favourite seasonal November recipes

December seasonal food

It’s the season to be jolly in December as goose, duck and of course, turkey are in the shops. Cauliflower comes into season, as does sweet pomegranate, while hardy veggies like parsnip, swedes, turnips and sprouts are easy to find.

Fruits in season in December

Apples (Bramley)

Clementines

Cranberries (end of season)

Passion fruit

Pears

Pomegranate (coming into season)

Vegetables in season in December

Beetroot

Brussels sprouts

Cauliflower (in season from mid-Dec)

Celery

Celeriac

Kale

Leeks

Mushrooms (wild)

Parsnips

Potatoes (main crop)

Pumpkin

Shallots

Swede

Turnips

Meat

Duck

Goose

Rabbit

Turkey

Venison

Fish and seafood

Haddock

Mussels

Oysters

Pollock (pollack) (until start of Dec)

Scallops

Our favourite seasonal December recipes

Are all foods seasonal?

No, not all foods are considered seasonable. Whilst fruit and vegetables are known to be ‘in season’ during certain times of the year, there are other food groups which are unaffected by the seasons.

Dairy products are available all year round and aren’t deemed seasonal foods. Milk, cream, eggs and butter are an example of this, with British bred cows and chickens producing their products from January right through to December.

What are the benefits of eating seasonal food?

There are a number of advantages to eating seasonal foods – benefiting your wallet, tastebuds and the environment at large.

As a rule, fruits and vegetables are fresher and tastier when in season as they will have been harvested recently and grown locally. Products sourced outside of their season are often grown under managed conditions or other parts of the world, and it takes time (and a lot of distance) to transport them to local stores.

Video of the Week

This not only costs more, but also jeopardises the food’s quality and flavour. In contrast, seasonal vegetables will be cheaper to buy because they’ve been grown in the UK and won’t rack up huge travel costs. They’ll also taste superior as the time from being picked to appearing on your plate is considerably less.

What’s more, buying seasonal food is also better for the environment. This is because their shorter journey to store will have a better carbon footprint than foods that have been transported from thousands of miles away.