Seasonal food calendar: what fruit and veg is in season now?

Wondering what seasonable food is in right now? From fish in February to April’s seasonal fruits and vegetables, our food calendar is here to help.
When foods are in season, there’s more of it which means lots of supermarket deals and offers on surplus organic food. Bulk-buy and you can learn to freeze food like meat which might be more expensive in another month. Or for example, when tomatoes are in season, make a batch of herby tomato pasta sauce and freeze in containers for pastas and soups.
So, if you’re wondering when you can start strawberry picking or when lamb is at its best, you’ve come to the right place. Take a look below to see what fruit and vegetables are in season each month and browse some of the recipes you could make with them too…
January seasonal food
The parties are over, we’re all carrying a little extra Christmas weight, so time to get healthy. Oranges and lemons are coming into season, root veg like parsnips and swedes are in abundance, and salmon makes its seasonal debut.
Fruits in season in January
- Apples (Bramley)
- Clementines
- Kiwi fruit (in season from mid-Jan)
- Lemons (coming into season)
- Oranges (coming into season)
- Passion fruit
- Pears
- Pomegranate
Vegetables in season in January
- Beetroot (end of season)
- Brussel sprouts
- Cauliflower
- Celery (end of season)
- Celeriac
- Kale
- Leeks
- Mushrooms (wild)
- Parsnips
- Potatoes (main crop)
- Rhubarb (coming into season)
- Shallots
- Swedes
- Turnips
Meat
- Duck (end of season)
- Goose (end of season)
- Rabbit (available, but at its best Jul-Dec)
- Turkey
- Venison
Fish and seafood
- Haddock
- Mussels
- Oysters
- Salmon (coming into season)
Our favourite seasonal January recipes
- Salmon pasta with leeks and creme fraiche
- Roast root veg
- Easy leek and potato soup
- Cauliflower in three-cheese sauce
- Rhubarb and orange tart
- Citrus squares
February seasonal food
Only the hardiest of veggies are around in February – the only newcomer is purple sprouting broccoli – but there’s lots of lovely seafood in season. Keep the winter blues away with hearty recipes made with February’s seasonal foods.
Fruits in season in February
- Apples (Bramley) (end of season)
- Clementines (end of season)
- Kiwi fruit
- Lemons
- Oranges
- Passion fruit
- Pears (end of season)
- Pomegranates
Vegetables in season in February
- Brussel sprouts (end of season)
- Cauliflower
- Celeriac
- Kale (end of season)
- Leeks
- Mushrooms (wild) (end of season)
- Parsnips (end of season)
- Potatoes (main crop) (end of season)
- Purple sprouting broccoli (coming into season)
- Rhubarb
- Shallots
- Swedes (end of season)
- Turnips (end of season)
Meat
- Rabbit (available but at its best Jul-Dec)
- Turkey (end of season)
- Venison (end of season)
Fish and seafood
- Haddock (end of season)
- Mussels (end of season)
- Oysters
- Salmon
Our favourite seasonal February recipes
- Steamed purple sprouting broccoli with goat’s cheese
- Grilled cauliflower soup
- Mussel and shallot broth
- Carrot and parsnip hotpot
- Chicken with baked rhubarb
March seasonal food
In March, the weather (hopefully) warms up, getting you in the mood for lighter dishes with spinach, spring onions and watercress coming into season. Enjoy the last of the mussels and oysters.
Fruits in season in March
- Kiwi fruit
- Lemons (end of main season)
- Oranges (end of main season)
- Passion fruit (end of season)
- Pomegranates (end of season)
Vegetables in season in March
- Cauliflower
- Celeriac (end of season)
- Leeks (end of season)
- Peppers (coming into season)
- Purple sprouting broccoli
- Rhubarb
- Shallots (end of season)
- Spinach (comes into season mid-March)
- Spring onions (coming into season)
Meat
- Rabbit (still available)
- Turkey (still available)
Fish and seafood
- Mussels (end of season)
- Oysters (end of season)
- Salmon
Our favourite seasonal March recipes
- Spinach pie with peperonata
- Goat’s cheese with watercress salad
- Garlic and wine mussels
- Sausage and spring onion meatball pasta
- Creamy spinach and roasted vegetable lasagne
April seasonal food
Enjoy early spring in April and the seasonal foods that come with it, the most well-known, of course, being lamb. Asparagus and apricots make their debut, and it’s also the season for tuna and crab.
Fruits in season in April
- Apricot (coming into season)
- Kiwi fruit
Vegetables in season in April
- Asparagus (coming into season)
- Cauliflower (end of season)
- Peppers
- Purple sprouting broccoli (end of season)
- Rhubarb
- Spinach
- Spring onions
Meat
- Lamb (coming into season)
- Rabbit (still available)
- Turkey (still available)
Fish and seafood
- Crab (coming into season)
- Salmon
- Tuna (coming into season)
Our favourite seasonal April recipes
- Slow roast shoulder of lamb
- Greek lamb casserole
- Smoked salmon and asparagus omelette
- Tuna steaks with tomato butter
May seasonal food
May is the month when seasonal food gets really colourful, with peas, carrots and cherries coming into season, along with aubergines and rocket. The first of the new potatoes arrive, sardines and pollock are available too.
Fruits in season in May
- Apricots
- Cherries (coming into season)
- Kiwi fruit
Vegetables in season in May
- Asparagus
- Aubergines (in season from late May)
- Carrots (in season from late May)
- New potatoes (coming into season)
- Peas (coming into season)
- Peppers
- Rhubarb (end of season)
- Rocket (coming into season)
- Spinach
- Spring onions
- Watercress (coming into season)
Meat
- Lamb
- Rabbit (available, but at its best Jul-Dec)
Fish and seafood
- Crab
- Pollock (pollack) (in season from mid-May)
- Salmon
- Sardines (in season from end of May)
- Tuna
Our favourite seasonal May recipes
- New potato and asparagus salad
- Sardines and salad on toast
- Lamb chops with pea and mint puree
- Aubergine and coconut curry
June seasonal food
Summer really kicks off in June. It’s the best month for broad beans, pak choi and courgettes, while strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and tomatoes have started to ripen. Haddock and mackerel also come into season.
Fruits in season in June
- Apricots
- Blueberries (coming into season)
- Cherries
- Kiwi fruit
- Raspberries (coming into season)
- Strawberries (coming into season)
- Tomatoes (coming into season)
Vegetables in season in June
- Artichokes (globe) (coming into season)
- Asparagus
- Aubergines
- Broad beans (in season mid-June)
- Carrots
- Courgettes (coming into season)
- Fennel (coming into season)
- New potatoes
- Pak choi (in season end of June)
- Peas
- Peppers
- Rocket
- Spinach (end of main season)
- Spring onions
- Turnips (summer season crop in season)
- Watercress
Meat
- Lamb
- Rabbit (available but best Jul-Dec)
Fish and seafood
- Crab
- Haddock (coming into season)
- Mackerel (coming into season)
- Pollock (pollack)
- Salmon
- Sardines
- Tuna
Our favourite seasonal June recipes
- Red berry shortcake
- Smoked mackerel and spring onion jacket
- Creamy spinach and haddock fillets
- Broad bean and pepper salad
- Pak choi with cannellini beans and garlic
- Green and red salad stack
- Fennel and salmon parcels
July seasonal food
Berries are in season and blackberries make their first appearance, along with melon and peaches. Sweetcorn, broccoli, beetroot and courgettes come into season and seafood lovers can enjoy fresh, seasonal scallops.
Fruits in season in July
- Apricots
- Blackberries (coming into season)
- Blueberries
- Cherries
- Kiwi fruit
- Melon (coming into season)
- Peaches (coming into season)
- Raspberries
- Strawberries
- Tomatoes
Vegetables in season in July
- Artichokes (globe)
- Asparagus (end of season)
- Aubergines
- Beetroot (coming into season)
- Broad beans
- Broccoli (in season from end of July)
- Carrots
- Courgettes
- Cucumber (coming into season)
- Fennel
- New potatoes (end of season)
- Pak choi
- Peas
- Peppers
- Potatoes (main crop) (coming into season)
- Rocket
- Spring onions (end of season)
- Sweetcorn (coming into season)
- Turnips (summer season crop)
- Watercress
Meat
- Lamb
- Rabbit (main season begins)
Fish and seafood
- Crab
- Haddock
- Mackerel
- Pollock (pollack)
- Prawns
- Salmon
- Sardines
- Scallops (from mid-July)
- Tuna
Our favourite July seasonal recipes
- Courgette fritters
- BBQ sweetcorn with lime and chilli butter
- Rabbit in red wine sauce
- Scallop, bacon and lamb’s lettuce salad
August seasonal food
Mediterranean vegetables are everywhere in August, berries are still going strong, broccoli is abundant and nectarines come into season. Think salads and smoothies. There’s lots of fish and seafood around too.
Fruits in season in August
- Apricots
- Blackberries
- Blueberries
- Cherries (end of season)
- Kiwi fruit (end of season)
- Melon
- Nectarines (coming into season)
- Peaches
- Raspberries
- Strawberries (end of season)
- Tomatoes
Vegetables in season in August
- Artichokes (globe)
- Aubergines
- Beetroot
- Broad beans
- Broccoli
- Carrots
- Celery (coming into season)
- Courgettes
- Cucumber
- Fennel
- Pak choi
- Peas
- Peppers
- Potatoes (main crop)
- Rocket
- Sweetcorn
- Watercress
Meat
- Lamb
- Rabbit
- Venison (may still be available)
Fish and seafood
- Crab
- Haddock
- Mackerel
- Pollock (pollack)
- Salmon
- Sardines
- Scallops
- Tuna
Our favourite August seasonal recipes
- Stuffed peppers
- Iced berry smoothies
- Broad bean crostini
- Fruity chicken salad
- Crab, pea and redcurrant salad
- Warm broccoli and chicken salad
September seasonal food
September marks the end of summer berries, but there’s lots of other fruit like apples, plums, grapes, figs and pears. Pumpkin, squash, kale and leeks make their debut, lamb makes a comeback and it’s the start of the mussels season.
Fruits in season in September
- Apples (Bramley) (coming into season)
- Apricots (end of season)
- Blackberries
- Blueberries (end of season)
- Grapes (short season to October)
- Figs (coming into season)
- Melon
- Nectarines
- Peaches (end of season)
- Pears (coming into season)
- Plums (coming into season)
- Raspberries (end of season)
- Tomatoes
Vegetables in season in September
- Artichokes (globe)
- Aubergines
- Beetroot
- Broad beans (in season until early Sep)
- Broccoli
- Butternut squash (coming into season)
- Carrots
- Celery
- Celeriac (coming into season)
- Courgettes
- Cucumber (end of season)
- Fennel
- Kale (coming into season)
- Leeks (coming into season)
- Pak choi (end of season)
- Peas
- Peppers
- Potatoes (main crop)
- Pumpkin (coming into season)
- Rocket
- Sweetcorn
- Watercress
Meat
- Duck (coming into season)
- Goose (coming into season)
- Lamb
- Rabbit
- Venison (coming into season)
Fish and seafood
- Crab
- Haddock
- Mackerel
- Mussels (coming into season)
- Pollock (pollack)
- Salmon
- Sardines
- Scallops
- Tuna (until end Sep)
Our favourite seasonal September recipes
October seasonal food
Autumn’s still great for fruit and veg. It’s the start of the season for wild mushrooms, cranberries and shallots, while squash and pumpkin are widely available. Oysters start their season and its turkey time too.
Fruits in season in October
- Apples (Bramley)
- Blackberries (end of season)
- Cranberries (coming into season)
- Grapes (end of season)
- Figs
- Melon (end of season)
- Nectarines (end of season)
- Pears
- Plums (end of season)
- Tomatoes (end of season)
Vegetables in season in October
- Artichokes (globe)
- Aubergines (until mid-October)
- Beetroot
- Broccoli (end of season)
- Butternut squash
- Carrots (end of season)
- Celery
- Celeriac
- Courgettes (end of season)
- Fennel (end of season)
- Kale
- Leeks
- Mushrooms (wild) (coming into season)
- Parsnips
- Peas (end of season)
- Peppers (end of season)
- Potatoes (main crop)
- Pumpkin
- Rocket (end of season)
- Shallots (coming into season)
- Sweetcorn (end of season)
- Swedes (until mid-Oct)
- Turnips (winter crop coming into season)
- Watercress
Meat
- Duck
- Goose
- Lamb (end of season)
- Rabbit
- Turkey (coming into season)
- Venison
Fish and seafood
- Crab
- Haddock
- Mackerel
- Mussels
- Oysters (coming into season)
- Pollock (pollack)
- Prawns (end of season)
- Salmon (end of season)
- Scallops
Our favourite seasonal October recipes
- Brie quiche with cranberries
- Spice carrot, parsnip and swede soup
- Wild Mushroom gnocchi
- Turkey and parsnip one pot pie
November seasonal food
Root vegetables like swedes and parsnips sweeten in the November frost and as the festive season approaches, chestnuts, clementines and passion fruit are easy to come by. It’s also the season for the love-hate Brussels sprout.
Fruits in season in November
- Apples (Bramley)
- Clementines (coming into season)
- Cranberries
- Figs (end of season)
- Passion fruit (coming into season)
- Pears
Vegetables in season in November
- Artichokes (globe) (end of season)
- Beetroot
- Brussels sprouts (in season from end of Nov)
- Butternut squash (end of season)
- Celery
- Celeriac
- Kale
- Leeks
- Mushrooms (wild)
- Parsnips
- Potatoes
- Pumpkin
- Shallots
- Swedes
- Turnips
- Watercress (until early Nov)
Meat
- Duck
- Goose
- Rabbit
- Turkey
- Venison
Fish and seafood
- Crab (end of season)
- Haddock
- Mussels
- Oysters
- Pollock (pollack)
- Scallops
Our favourite seasonal November recipes
- Clementine custard tart
- Buttered swede with crispy bacon
- Brie and cranberry torte
- Brussels sprouts with chestnuts
- Steak with parsnip mash
December seasonal food
It’s the season to be jolly in December as goose, duck and of course, turkey are in the shops. Cauliflower comes into season, as does sweet pomegranate, while hardy veggies like parsnip, swedes, turnips and sprouts are easy to find.
Fruits in season in December
- Apples (Bramley)
- Clementines
- Cranberries (end of season)
- Passion fruit
- Pears
- Pomegranate (coming into season)
Vegetables in season in December
- Beetroot
- Brussels sprouts
- Cauliflower (in season from mid-Dec)
- Celery
- Celeriac
- Kale
- Leeks
- Mushrooms (wild)
- Parsnips
- Potatoes (main crop)
- Pumpkin
- Shallots
- Swede
- Turnips
Meat
- Duck
- Goose
- Rabbit
- Turkey
- Venison
Fish and seafood
- Haddock
- Mussels
- Oysters
- Pollock (pollack) (until start of Dec)
- Scallops
Our favourite seasonal December recipes
- Roast turkey with chestnut, sage and apple stuffing
- Roast goose with apple and bay leaves
- Beetroot and pomegranate soup
- Celeriac, carrot and pearl barley bake
- Tana Ramsay’s Clementine tart
Are all foods seasonal?
No, not all foods are considered seasonable. Whilst fruit and vegetables are known to be ‘in season’ during certain times of the year, there are other food groups which are unaffected by the seasons.
Dairy products are available all year round and aren’t deemed seasonal foods. Milk, cream, eggs and butter are an example of this, with British bred cows and chickens producing their products from January right through to December.
What are the benefits of eating seasonal food?
There are a number of advantages to eating seasonal foods – benefiting your wallet, tastebuds and the environment at large.
As a rule, fruits and vegetables are fresher and tastier when in season as they will have been harvested recently and grown locally. Products sourced outside of their season are often grown under managed conditions or other parts of the world, and it takes time (and a lot of distance) to transport them to local stores.
This not only costs more, but also jeopardises the food’s quality and flavour. In contrast, seasonal vegetables will be cheaper to buy because they’ve been grown in the UK and won’t rack up huge travel costs. They’ll also taste superior as the time from being picked to appearing on your plate is considerably less.
What’s more, buying seasonal food is also better for the environment. This is because their shorter journey to store will have a better carbon footprint than foods that have been transported from thousands of miles away.