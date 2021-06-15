Bake a batch of basic cupcakes and leave to cool completely before icing.

To make the buttercream icing, add the butter, icing sugar and vanilla extract to a large mixing bowl, then beat for about 5 minutes with an electric whisk until smooth. Pour the milk gradually, a little at a time, if you need to loosen the mixture. You may not need all of the milk.

Colour 350g of white fondant with a touch of Ice Blue and Navy colour paste until you have your desired blue shade. Set aside the remaining 50g of white fondant.

Roll out the fondant to 1/4 inch thick. Placing the acetate stencil on the top of the fondant, roll over the pattern with the rolling pin. Leaving the stencil in place, rub the exposed parts of the pattern with a touch of vegetable fat or butter. Taking the soft brush and the silver lustre, brush over the top of the pattern to leave an even silver colour and then lift the stencil gently away from the fondant. Repeat for each of the cupcakes.

Using the larger wavy cutter cut out a wavy circle ‘topper’, making sure the stenciled pattern is in the middle. Then with a touch of edible glue, stick one edible pearl into each point of the wave and repeat until you have 12 toppers. Leave the toppers to dry on a large sponge or parchment paper. You will have some blue fondant left for the centre circles.

For the smaller toppers in the centre of the cakes, roll out the remainder of the blue fondant and cut 12 small plain circles with the plain side of the small cutter. Then roll out 50g of white fondant and cut 12 wavy circles with the same cutter. With a touch of edible glue or dab of water, stick the blue circle to the wavy white circles.

Roll out the flower paste to 1/8 inch thick and leave it to dry for 10 mins before cutting out 12 number 3s and 12 number 0s to make the 30 signs.

With your fine brush, silver lustre and a touch of white alcohol, paint the numbers silver and stick them to the centre of the smaller blue toppers.

Stick the smaller toppers to the middle of the stenciled pattern.