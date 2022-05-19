We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This delicious berry-topped bake would make a glorious celebration centrepiece for the Jubilee.

Kirstie Allsopp’s Union Jack celebration cake takes its inspiration from a classic two-layer Victoria Sponge, but raises it to another level. Kirstie often uses Carnation condensed milk in her cake batters. It make the sponge dense and moist, which makes for a really lovely cake. There’s a traditional layer of jam in the middle, plus a sweet layer of buttercream on the top, under the lovely fruits. If you’re making this for an event, you can get ahead by making the sponge in advance. Store it for a couple of days in a sealed tin until you’re ready to decorate.

Ingredients 200g (7oz) plain flour

405g can light condensed milk

2 eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

150g (5½oz) margarine or butter

3 tsp baking powder

6 tbsp strawberry conserve or jam

200g (7oz) icing sugar

100g (3½oz) margarine or butter, softened

2tsp vanilla extract

200g (7oz) mixed summer berries, to decorate

You will need:

2 x 18cm (7in) sandwich cake tins, base lined with parchment

Video of the Week

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Place the flour, condensed milk, egg, vanilla extract, margarine and baking powder in a bowl and beat with an electric hand mixer for 2-3 minutes until pale and fluffy.

Spoon into the tins and bake for approximately 25-30 minutes until springy to the touch and golden brown. Cool slightly then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

Place one half of the cake onto a serving plate and spread with the jam. Sandwich together with the other half.

Beat the icing sugar, butter and vanilla with a few drops of water to bring the mixture to a soft consistency. Spread onto the cake. Arrange the berries on top in a Union Jack shape.

Top tip for making Kirstie Allsopp's Union Jack celebration cake

Look out for natural vanilla extract – not essence. It is widely available in all good supermarkets and makes all the difference to baking homemade treats.

You might also like...

Jubilee cakes

British cakes

Jubilee cake recipe