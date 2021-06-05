We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our leek, courgette and Wensleydale parcels are easy to carry while on the go making them perfect for packed lunches or picnics.

This leek, courgette and Wensleydale parcels recipe has eight ingredients and just three simple steps. For the best flavour, we highly recommend using a puff pastry made with butter. To make the pastry easy to work with remove it from the fridge to come to room temperature 20 mins before you require it. If it becomes too sticky a brief chill in the fridge should help.

Ingredients 1/2tbsp olive oil

1 leek, washed a finely sliced

1 courgette

1tbsp soft cheese such as Philadelphia

About 20 mint leaves, chopped

320g sheet of puff pastry

45g Wensleydale

1tsp nigella seeds

Method Heat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. Heat 1/2tbsp olive oil in a frying pan over a medium-low heat. Add the leek to the pan and cook to soften. Meanwhile use a vegetable peeler to make ribbons of courgette. Discard the seedy core and cut the ends thin slices. Once the leek is soft add the courgette and fry for 5 mins. Season with sea salt and pepper. Mix in the creme cheese and mint leaves and set aside.

Unroll the pastry onto a baking sheet and cut into 12 square (4×3). Use the baking parchment that it comes on to line the tray. Evenly divide the mixture and crumble over the cheese.

Now pull the corners of each square together so they just overlap and pinch tightly together. Dab or brush over a little water and scatter the nigella seeds on top. Bake for 20 -30mins or until golden brown.

Top tips for making leek, courgette and Wensleydale parcels:

The cooking time will vary depending on the puff pastry. Cook until they turn an appetising golden colour

Try frying some pancetta with the leek for a meaty twist

If you're up for a challenge, make your own puff pastry

You could serve these parcels with salad as a dinner party starter

You might also like...

Twisty sausage rolls

Spinach, feta and filo pie

Breakfast quiche

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week